Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 24, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 24, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/24/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 1/17/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/20/23 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to appoint Betty Gorczynski to the Plymouth County Zoning Board for a 5-year term. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Resolution #012423-1. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Rebecca Socknat, County EMA Director, presented the FY 2023-24 EMA budget.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Treasurers semi-annual report from July to Dec. 2022. Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe, County Engineer, presented the FY 2023-24 Secondary Roads budget.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 4/5 of Union Township on K64. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to enter Closed Session per IA Code 20.17 (3) to discuss collective bargaining for the Plymouth Co.

Secondary Road Bargaining Unit employees. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors ended the closed session and presented in open session a Plymouth County wage increase of 6% for the Secondary Road Bargaining Unit employees for FY 2023-24.

Chairman Kass announced to recess the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors meeting and to meet as the Drainage Board at 11:15 am.

The Board of Supervisors ended the Drainage Board meeting and entered the regular board meeting at 11:25 am.

Tom Rohe, County Engineer continued to present the FY 2023-24 Secondary Roads budget.

Ryan Berven of Assured Partners presented the FY 2023-24 County’s health, dental, vision, and accident insurance programs with ISAC from Wellmark and Delta Dental. He also presented information on the 2023 wellness program.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:41 pm.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, for the Board of Supervisors to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 11:15 AM to discuss the Hinton Drainage District. Present was VanOtterloo, Horton, Kass, Meis and Anderson. Motion Carried.

The Board reviewed the Hinton Drainage District map of the parcels currently in the Drainage District. Excluding exempt parcels, there are about 450 taxable parcels.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set a special assessment tax of $50 per taxable parcel in the Hinton Drainage Dist. for FY 2023-24; FY 2024-25; FY 2025-26; FY 2026-27; and FY 2027-28 and for the assessor to waive the county fee. The Board of Supervisors also is requesting a drainage study by County Engineer Tom Rohe on the areas in the city limits of Hinton that currently are not in the drainage district and to discuss this again on Feb. 7, 2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to adjourn the drainage board meeting at 11:25 am. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 9, 2023