Shirley A. Stoos, 69, of Remsen passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at her residence.

A visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. — noon with the family present at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. A private family burial will be held at a later date in the Kingsley Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Shirley Ann Stoos was born August 3, 1953, the daughter of Glen and JoAnn (Bernhardt)Morgan.

Following graduation from Kingsley-Pierson School she married Thomas L. Stoos, September 15, 1973 in Kingsley. They made their home in Remsen, IA where they raised their family.

Shirley worked at L&J’s restaurant in Remsen and later working at the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen.

She is survived by her her husband, Thomas “Tom” L. Stoos, two daughters, Trisha (Joey) Sparks, Ella and Jolene, and Cherrie Stoos, and a son, Chad Stoos, Noel, Sage and Trinna, a sister, Phyllis Strouse and a brother, Doug (Michelle) Morgan, and nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and JoAnn Morgan, brother, Jeffrey William Morgan and a nephew, Tim Morgan.