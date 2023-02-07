Vera L. Horsley, 97, of Lawton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Kingsley Specialty Care of Kingsley. Graveside services at Banner Township Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Vera Lucile Horsley was born in Sioux City Iowa, November 9, 1925, the only daughter and third child born to Victor Emanual and Zada (Zenor) Horsley.

Vera lived in the same farm house on the family farm in rural Lawton her entire life except for the last two years when her health and memory demanded nursing home care.

She was an excellent student and graduated from Lawton High School. She received her RN degree at St.Vincent’s School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa. She shared stories of the student nurses providing staffing for the hospital shortages during WW II.

These skills helped Vera as she devoted her life to her parents – working on the farm and supporting them in their later years of poor health. She never married. She was a well informed citizen and read avidly. She kept informed on national and world happenings. Vera studied family history and could recite her family ancestry back to Austria in the Zenor family and Yorkshire, England in the Horsley ancestry.

She always enjoyed a good cup of hot tea. Vera lived to see seventeen US Presidents serve our country spanning from farming with horses – to modern farm equipment. What changes she survived!

She loved plants and gardening — starting her plants in the east kitchen window sill from seeds purchased through seed catalogs in the spring.

She shared her tomatoes and produce with others. Homemade cherry pies from the trees behind the house were always a special treat! She always cared for stray cats and had beautiful house plants in the entry when we’d sit and visit at the table covered with the green polyester tablecloth in the kitchen. Christmas times were joyful with eggnog, oyster stew and gifts.

Vera was a devoted and lifelong member of the Lawton Presbyterian Church. She had a firm faith and commitment. The ladies “club” gatherings brought her joy. She was a good friend. Horsley Family fishing trips to Many Point Lake in Minnesota found Vera in the boat with others, enjoying the outdoors and good catches of fish! Many memories were made around fishing and hunting times over many years.

She is survived by her seven nephews and nieces and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and their wives, Harold (Mary), Jay (Roberta “Bobbie”) and Victor Jr. “Bub” (Wanda) and niece, Sheryl Horsley.

Vera Lucile Horsley was a member of “The Greatest Generation”. She was loved for her dedication, care for others and simple way of life. She will be long remembered and missed.