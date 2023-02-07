Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 13, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting Agenda

Woodbury Central High School Library, Moville, Iowa

February 13, 2023 — 7:30 pm

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Visitor/Community Comments

3. Open Hearing on School Calendar for 2023-2024

4. Adopt School Calendar for 2023-2024

5. Reports

a. Ms. Lambert

b. Mrs. Metcalf

c. Mr. Bormann

d. Mr. Glackin

6. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In:

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

7. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Open Hearing: Approve specifications for parking lot, estimate of costs, and set deadline for bids

b. Open Hearing: Approve specifications for science rooms, estimate of costs, and set deadline for bids

c. Discussion with CMBA concerning wrestling room

8. Personnel:

a. Accept resignations

b. Approve contracts:

i. Dustin Bracy for Archery

ii. Jim Fisher for Assistant Transportation

c. Approve volunteer coaches

d. Approve lane changes

e. Negotiations first offer WCEA

9. Co-curricular: Admission costs for high school events

10. Board Items

a. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $330 with $230 per student going to the instructor ($35) and drivers ($185)

b. Approve Bus Quotes

c. Approve Sharing Agreements

d. Adopt the Budget Guarantee:

e. Approve Middle School Textbook Purchase:

11. For the good of the cause:

12. Adjourn

Exempt session for negotiations counter offer

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 9, 2023