Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 13, 2023
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting Agenda
Woodbury Central High School Library, Moville, Iowa
February 13, 2023 — 7:30 pm
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2. Visitor/Community Comments
3. Open Hearing on School Calendar for 2023-2024
4. Adopt School Calendar for 2023-2024
5. Reports
a. Ms. Lambert
b. Mrs. Metcalf
c. Mr. Bormann
d. Mr. Glackin
6. Policies and Procedures:
a. Approve Open Enrollment In:
b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out
7. Buildings and Grounds:
a. Open Hearing: Approve specifications for parking lot, estimate of costs, and set deadline for bids
b. Open Hearing: Approve specifications for science rooms, estimate of costs, and set deadline for bids
c. Discussion with CMBA concerning wrestling room
8. Personnel:
a. Accept resignations
b. Approve contracts:
i. Dustin Bracy for Archery
ii. Jim Fisher for Assistant Transportation
c. Approve volunteer coaches
d. Approve lane changes
e. Negotiations first offer WCEA
9. Co-curricular: Admission costs for high school events
10. Board Items
a. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $330 with $230 per student going to the instructor ($35) and drivers ($185)
b. Approve Bus Quotes
c. Approve Sharing Agreements
d. Adopt the Budget Guarantee:
e. Approve Middle School Textbook Purchase:
11. For the good of the cause:
12. Adjourn
Exempt session for negotiations counter offer
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 9, 2023