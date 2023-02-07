Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 17, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 17, 2023

THIRD MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Ung, Radig and Bittinger. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, James Loomis, County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for January 17, 2023. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of January 10, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,003,546.88. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly report for October 1, 2022 thru December 31, 2022. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License (LC), with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Lofted View Events, effective 12/5/22. Copy filed.

To approve a letter appointing members to the Commission to Assess Damages. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Aaron Gehling to the Conservation Board. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of Todd Hayes, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 01-18-23, $26.28/hour, 0%. Position Transfer from Part-time to Full-time Youth Worker; the separation of Emily Olague, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 01-19-23. Resignation.; the appointment of Tyler Anderson, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-30-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 12-7-22. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; the appointment of Luis Hamman, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-30-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 12-7-22. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; the appointment of Landon Smith, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-30-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 12-7-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; and the reclassification of Daniel Priestly, Coordinator, Community & Economic Development Dept., effective 02-06-23, $67,184.87/year, $2,488.33/by-weekly, 5%=$3,199.28/yr. Salary Change. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for a Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $18.22/hour. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve Engagement Agreement with Dorsey for the I29 Interchange Project. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the quit claim deed for vacated excess right of way on Old Lakeport Road and direct the chair to sign the deed. Carried 4-0. Copy filed. Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Debt Services Fund budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the County Attorney Administration budget increased by $32,561.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the County Attorney Edward Byrne Grant budget reduced by $2,355.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Attorney — Collections budget reduced by $1,257.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Attorney HIDTA Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the County Attorney Juvenile Division budget reduced by $7,544.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Attorney Jury & Witness Fees budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Attorney Forfeiture budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Attorney Fine Collections budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 24, 2023.

