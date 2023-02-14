Bronson City Council — February 7, 2023

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

BRONSON CITY HALL

FEBRUARY 7, 2023

6:00 PM

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, Dave West, Jamie Amick, and Jeff Keleher.

Business:

The Mayor opened the Public Hearing on approval of FY24 Maximum Property Tax Dollars.

Since there were no written objections, or anyone present to object the proposal, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close Public Hearing.

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen to pass and approve Resolution #5-2023 on proposed city maximum property tax dollars FY24. Roll call of vote: Jessen-yes, Merchant-no, Amick-yes, Keleher-yes, West-yes.

Discussion on budget fiscal year 2023/2024 with Treasure Junge: Treasurer Junge went over the upcoming budget 2023/2024 with Mayor and Council. After much discussion, Treasurer Junge will plug in the numbers discussed and bring it to the February 14th regular meeting.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 PM.

SIGNED BY: _______________

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL: _____________

ATTESTED BY: _____________

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023