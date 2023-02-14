Cushing City Council — February 7, 2023

Cushing City Council Minutes

February 7, 2023

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main Street

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten.

Absent: Alex Rabbass

Also present: Sgt Rose

Motion by Joy, seconded by Wittrock to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) January 3, 2023 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

Alta Implement Skid loader parts 573.56

Arrow Manufacturing Fire Dept. Parts 528.00

Chuck Knoben Skid load/snow plow Repair 1473.83

Clerk Books Annual Support Fee 150.00

Corner Hardware Lightbulbs/filter 43.98

Don’s Pest Control Fire Dept Treatment 52.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books/Supplies 71.42

Feld Fire Fire Parts 206.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 16.50

Gill Hauling Recycling Service 1184.50

Iowa One Call Locate Services .90

ISG Operator Services/Lift Station 715.00

Jay-Lan Lawn Care Cemetery/Park Treatment 1898.70

Joy Auto Supply Truck Parts.. 542.64

MCI Telephone 31.61

Menards City Supplies 66.26

MidAmerican Electricity 1223.88

New Coop Fire Dept Fuel 338.96

One Source Ink/Office Supplies 577.85

Petersen Oil Fuel 404.35

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 135.99

Sanitary Services Garbage.. 4061.25

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 58.58

Tammy Porter Library Goody Bags 157.00

Terry Clarkson Burial 1000.00

The Record Publishing 151.74

Thompson Law Office Legal Fees 23.00

Triple C Pest Control PrePay Spraying Season 1615.00

USPS Postage 120.00

Wiese Construction Cemetery Skid Loader 100.00

Woodall Electric Sign Lighting 4294.50

Woodbury Co EMS Paramedic Assist 400.00

Woodbury Co Roads Plow Blade 136.30

Revenues by Fund:

General 4872.34

Library 1300.00

Road Use 1617.56

Water Fund 2564.63

Sewer Fund 17413.40

Solid Waste Fund 3502.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 31270.43

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed getting trees trimmed at cemetery and around town. They also discussed water shut offs for nonpayment, and hot water heater repair at library.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business

• Set Public Hearing. Motion made by VanHouten to set public hearing to set tax levy FY23-24 for February 14, 2023. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

• ISG. Motion made by VanHouten to approve the Operator Services Contract, seconded by Wittorck. Motion carried 4/0.

• Ambulance Savings Transfer. After reviewing figures and a discussion, a motion was made by Wittrock to move $2500 from general fund into ambulance savings, seconded by Tyler. Joy abstained. Motion carried 3/0.

• Lead Service Line Inventory Report. Council is interested in classed being offered, and clerk will put something in a future newsletter.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 7:43 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr. _________

Attested by: _______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023