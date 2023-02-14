Inside the Iowa House: Back in Session (January 10, 2023)

The 90th Iowa General Assembly opened today and lawmakers will be working for the next 110 days for the people of Iowa.

Thirty years ago this month, I started an internship with the Iowa House of Representatives. I was a freshman at Drake University, and was honored to intern in the Iowa House Minority Leader’s office. My career has taken a lot of turns since then in both the public and private sector since returning to the House as a State Representative just four years ago.

Realizing that it all started here 30 years ago has given me a lot of reason to reflect and look back. I can say we’ve come a long way since then.

Some things have stayed the same, and others have changed quite a bit since then. One of the things I hope we’re able to bring back this session is a spirit of cooperation and bipartisanship. After all, that’s what the people sent us here to do.

There are 39 new members of the 100 person Iowa House and that gives me hope. It’s a historic opportunity to set politics aside and put our Iowa values into action for people.

It’s time for us to put people over politics.

That’s what Iowa House Democrats are committed to doing each and every day this session. We’ve been listening to Iowans, and we’ve learned they want us to prioritize the issues they care about.

A majority of Iowans overwhelmingly want us to: lower their costs, invest in public schools, legalize marijuana, and protect reproductive freedom.

It’s our job to work on those issues this session and make sure that the special interests don’t drown out the voices of Iowans.

We need to remember working Iowans, who just want fair wages without constantly worrying about how to pay their bills and keep their families healthy.

We need to remember families who want to be able to live their lives without our interference – no matter what they look like, who they love, or how they live.

We need to remember that freedom includes the ability of people to make their own decisions about their own bodies.

And we can never forget that our foundation of strong public schools is what got most of us here today. It’s those same public schools that will educate the majority of Iowans, and build the next generation of leaders like us.

We have to give every student the best start possible.

Iowans are tired and exhausted by politics as usual. We should do things differently and work together to get things done. Things that will impact the lives of everyday Iowans and make their lives better.