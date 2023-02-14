Kathleen L. Bolles, 95 of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at a local care facility, surrounded by the love of her family.

Services were held Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kathleen L. (Kitty) Kelley Bolles was born December 16, 1927 in Sioux City, Iowa to Joe and Ina (Sheets) Kelley. She had one brother, Joe, and a sister, Eileen. She graduated from East High School in 1946.

She worked at Windcharger after high school for ten years and then Swifts from 1956-1985 when it closed. She met her future husband, Rueben Bolles who also worked at Swifts.

Kitty married Rueben on December 4, 1976 at St. James Methodist Church in Sioux City. The reception was held at the old Swift building, KD Station. She lived in the Morningside area her entire life where she became a friend to all who knew her. She loved to travel and had been in every state except Alaska.

She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, playing a good game of cribbage and eating out especially at Bob Roe’s, Olive Garden, Sneaky’s and liked the Charlie Boy at Miles Inn. She and her husband also traveled with Rueben’s sister Lois and her husband, Willard.

After Rueben died in 2016 she continued to live in their home (that her father Joe had built) for a short while before moving to Sunrise Assisted Living. Kitty had many friends at Sunrise, staff and residents included. She and her close friend Jan Jandrlich were great companions and had many adventures together. While at Sunrise she lived on the same floor as her former Swift boss, Steve Soukup. They shared a special friendship and enjoyed dining out and reminiscing about their years at Swifts.

Kitty will be missed by many beloved family members including her stepdaughters, Nancy Emmons, Diana DiPietro, Rhonda Chapman, Laura Montano, and Tammy Hamby; stepsons, Dennis Lalley, Lee Lalley, and Thomas Bolles, nephew, Joe Haralson, several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the wonderful staff at Sunrise and dear friend, Jan Jandrlich.

Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Rueben, her parents, and brother and sister.

Kitty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.