Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — February 6, 2023

Kingsley City Council

February 6, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 6, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner and Bohle. Jasperson was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the January 3rd and January 16th meetings were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Joe Dunlap expressing concern about wire “fence” surrounding his neighbor’s yard.

Maximum Levy Hearing was opened at 7:10 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried. There were no written or oral objections received. Motion by Beelner to approve Resolution 2023-1: Maximum Levy at $11.17502 per $1000 of valuation (not including debt service levy), seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Hearing was closed at 7:11 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

MidAmerican Franchise Hearing was opened at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion to approve first reading of Ordinance #272 (Electric Franchise) was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive the second and third readings by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve first reading of Ordinance #273 (Natural Gas Franchise) was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive the second and third readings by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to close the hearing at 7:17 p.m. by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye.

Maintenance Report: Stop sign down on intersection of Burlington and Third Streets. Tree grinder is at the tree dump. Tom Grafft, I&S Group, updated the Council on the progress of the water distribution project.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, amb oxygen 160.46

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, EAP 8.76

Amazon, Lib books 1,040.35

AT&T, police phone 237.90

Badger Meter Beacon hosting.. 48.93

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 1,470.45

Beelner Service, gr opens/well curb 2,012.00

Bohle Const., snow removal 12,520.00

Brian Book, phone reimb 80.00

Clarks Hdwe, supplies 347.65

Demco, Lib supplies 55.08

Frontier, phone 91.35

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,827.25

GIS, life/disab ins 154.98

Hawkins, water chemicals 887.25

J.P. Cooke, pet tags 87.75

I&S Group, engineering report 1,550.50

Iowa One Call, locates 37.30

Ipers, Ipers January 4,728.05

IRS, Fed/Fica January 7,203.87

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 253.70

Kingsley Vol Amb, January runs 1,700.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KPTH, January advertising.. 2,460.00

Lammers, parts 143.03

MidAmerican, utilities 6,906.23

Ply Co Landfill, January tonnage 5,848.32

Presto-X, pest control 126.56

Productivity Plus, parts 142.86

Quill, supplies 45.97

Rehab Systems, emergency jet vac 3rd-Brandon 960.00

Rick Bohle, expenses/mileage 139.30

Rolling Oil, parts/repairs 1,180.26

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Steffen Truck, sander parts 125.88

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

The Record, publications 617.76

Thompson Law, legal services 9,141.00

Thompson Solutions, Comm Bldg labor 262.50

Titan Sioux City, United Healthcare, hlth ins December 6,611.17

USA Bluebook, water chemicals 397.17

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 204.90

Wex, gas 1,702.38

Wiatel, phone/internet 624.96

Woodbury Co EMS, paramedic assist 300.00

TOTAL 74,909.82

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point, Lg print 35.96

Cengage, Lib books 335.02

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Jacob Hagan, fuel treatment 79.92

Sunnybrook, bouquets 215.48

Mary Hagan, reimb Midwest Wheel autosock 321.96

Harrison Nissen, scholarship 500.00

Ian Kraft, scholarship 500.00

Jacob Hagan, calibration gas 145.02

Kingsley Volunteers, bar bill 274.50

Expenses by Fund: General, 42,429.66; Road Use, 18,341.75; Employee Benefits, 8,869.17; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 2,563.28; Fire Dept. Special, 1,419.52; Amb. Special, 0.00; Fire Truck Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 12,357.59; Sewer, 9,681.72; Solid Waste, 30,922.94. Total: 126,585.63. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 52,952.75; Operating Grants, 18,755.44; General, 22,649.21; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 94,357.59.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report: 2022 Tahoe is being equipped. Officer Dunn will be attending the Law Enforcement Academy in May 2023. Price for a rifle for the Tahoe will be presented at the next meeting.

Fire Report: No report.

Mayor Bohle will be paid $150.00 for his meeting at the Law Enforcement Academy hearing on motion by Kremer, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Officer Beller will go from $45,000.00 to $50,000.00 per year after graduating from the Law Enforcement Academy on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Liquor and Beer permit for Kimme’s Country Store was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner to approve the appointment of Dan Hagan to the Library Board, all voted aye, motion carried.

Mayor Bohle will meet with Ruhland Nursery about trees for the park. Three ash trees need to be removed and some of the new trees will be funded by a gift from the Betty Hansen family.

Building permits: None.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023