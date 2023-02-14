 Skip to content

Legislative Columns Online; Bob Henderson Added

| |

The Iowa Legislature is in session, and while we no longer have space to publish these columns in the printed Record, they can all be found online — including Rep. Bob Henderson, who has just been added.  Click on a legislator to find their columns.

Senator Rocky DeWitt

Senator Kevin Alons

Rep. Ken Carlson

Rep. Tom Jeneary

Senator Jason Schultz

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment