Legislative Columns Online; Bob Henderson Added By Editor | February 14, 2023 | 0 The Iowa Legislature is in session, and while we no longer have space to publish these columns in the printed Record, they can all be found online — including Rep. Bob Henderson, who has just been added. Click on a legislator to find their columns. Senator Rocky DeWitt Senator Kevin Alons Rep. Ken Carlson Rep. Tom Jeneary Senator Jason Schultz