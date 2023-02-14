Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — January 31, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 31, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 31, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present; except Craig Anderson. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/31/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 1/24/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo to approve the 1/31/23 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2022 wages paid for publication as follows: Ken Ahlers 62,271.73, Noel Ahman 12,150.34, Scott Allen 252.00, Keaton Alons 1,808.40, Craig Anderson 35,735.76, Sandra Anderson 39,748.52, Brenda Arens 49,771.64, Jaclyn Arens 30,380.42, Amy Augustine 51,309.36, Christian Balmer 4,398.00, Craig Bartolozzi 6,860.52, Nick Beeck 75,831.92, Cole Beitelspacher 56,749.76, Lonnie Bohlke 63,107.64, Rachelle Bohlke 6,472.85, Larry Bohnenkamp 61,365.60, Jim Bolton 57,080.63, Keri Borchers 62,213.40, Jason Bring 104,933.12, Erica Brodersen 43,626.71, Steve Bunkers 300.00, Brandon Cabney 81,695.96, Jeremiah Casson 55,793.40, Derek Christoffel 55,954.88, Linnea Clausen 7,765.38, Kenedy Crowley 44,729.34, Conner Delfs 82,263.95, Victoria DeVos 56,778.96, Scott Dorhout 96,211.76, Kelsey Durr 35,142.12, Dave Erdmann 66,128.83, Ken Ernst 56,555.93, Kevin Ernst 60,705.11, Stacey Feldman 78,531.48, Dawn Fifita 55,203.92, Jeff Gengler 67,188.75, Jennifer Gieselman 22,735.66, Jerry Gloden 60,493.67, Jolynn Goodchild 78,651.48, Joseph Grasz 51,829.29, Joseph Greco 11,623.61, Michael Groetken 55,030.44, Rick Groetken 20,790.68, Kurt Haage 60,182.28, Bailey Hanno 1,099.98, Kirk Hatting 57,312.42, Jamie Hauser 69,095.36, Brian Heidesch 83,628.24, Pat Heissel 85,143.72, Adam Heitritter 50,415.61, Madalyn Hewitt 20,839.00, Malori Hill 666.75, Brent Hobson 56,748.15, Jenna Hodgson 55,560.36, Terry Hodgson 66,512.31, Jan Hoffman 62,430.88, Pete Holtgrew 92,910.36, Zach Holtgrewe 63,057.33, Jill Holzman 55,564.99, Terri Holzman 19,148.69, Jana Hoppe 15,128.29, Stephanie Hoppe 51,221.23, Gary Horton 35,960.76, Nathan Hoss 84,274.23, Luke Hughes 50,276.00, Bob Hughes 57,087.46, Paul Huth 56,183.90, Logan Johnson 4,331.96, Jim Jones 30,700.29, Tami Jorgensen 58,662.62, Jeff Jurgensmeier 60,923.88, Don Kass 35,735.76, Tovia Katzenmeier 4,722.00, Teresa Kaye 10,425.65, Bobbi Kellen 57,601.08, Robin Klemme 300.00, Noelle Kneip 300.00, Adam Kolker 51,810.30, Paul Kolker 51,740.20, Anthony Lamoreux 10,663.71, Dan Landsness 50,455.01, Heidi Landsness 52,368.47, Sherwin Lassen 56,310.40, Matt Loutsch 59,477.28, Alan Lucken 10,781.41, Kerri Ludwigs 51,795.00, Mark Marienau 66,480.26, Crystal McHugh 30,923.20, Carl McIntyre 25,692.99, Nick McKee 58,715.88, Kimberley Means 261.92, John Meis 35,860.76, Mark Millard 11,396.96, Kelsey Miller 44,316.52, Loren Mosterd 56,731.33, David Nielsen 34,403.08, Sharon Nieman 44,510.01, Emma Nilles 1,386.40, Cheri Nitzschke 62,846.40, Shawn Olson 82,593.44, Stormy Olson 3,558.52, Mark Oltmanns 56,529.31, Alejandra Ortiz Gonzales 18,284.30, Sarah Orwig 2,323.14, Todd Osterbuhr 61,068.88, Lisa Pageler 300.00, Conlen Parmelee 10,143.24, Chad Pecks 50,351.38, Lisa Penning 16,746.43, Erica Pepper 73,531.80, Kerri Petersen 54,361.36, Kyle Petersen 83,087.66, Arlie Pick 56,371.88, Connie Pick 15,041.04, Scott Plueger 55,186.48, Val Pratt 50,248.12, Indira Probst 34,178.80, Darin Raymond 138,284.72, Bailey Reed 39,944.38, Maire Reed 43,013.04, Jill Renken 86,569.32, Tina Reuter 324.00, Tommy Rice 56,541.37, Jaelyn Riemenschneider 4,104.00, Tom Rohe 140,452.32, Bob Rohmiller 2,352.00, Stacy Rolfes 50,259.28, Brooke Rood 1,004.64, Paul Rubis 62,898.45, Brittany Ruden 44,043.45, Steve Schnepf 55,257.72, Kyle Schoen 56,011.91, Jared Schoenrock 57,042.28, Janet Schroeder 300.00, Trudy Seng 59,834.04, Jordan Singer 1,059.52, Rick Singer 96,552.48, Curt Sitzmann 276.80, Shelly Sitzmann 78,171.48, Sherri Skou 50,115.59, Rebecca Socknat 35,169.96, Jamie Spangler 732.00, Gaylen Spink 60,182.28, Tracy Steeg 7,110.00, Jessica Struve 44,221.41, Matt Struve 84,414.62, Jason Sudtelgte 17,106.27, Jeff TeBrink 112,223.24, Dave Tentinger 56,131.88, Heidi Tritz 62,898.00, Teegan Tschampel 5,046.00, Taylor VanOstrand 1,155.00, Mike VanOtterloo 35,860.76, Jackson Vander Windt 5,386.58, Jaycee VanderBerg 79,953.91, Travis Vlcek 56,102.94, Dalton Vogel 29,914.18, Duane Walhof 36,760.98, Jory Ward 220.50, Sharese Whitesell 46,563.72, Kyle Williams 50,470.94, Joshua Wilson 59,755.74, Mark Wilson 43,894.92, Jacob Wingert 92,494.62 and Shonden Wurth 62,093.40. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 25/36 of Garfield Township on 330th St. Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe, County Engineer, reviewed the Secondary Road 2023-24 budget and reviewed a listing of last year and current year construction projects.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to enter closed session under 20.17 (3) for collective bargaining at 10:50 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and enter regular session at 11:05 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a 6.5% salary increase in FY 2023-24 for the County Engineer and County IT Director. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a 7% salary increase in FY 2023-24 for county staff who are not in a bargaining unit, not an elected official, deputy or a department head. Meis-aye; Kass-nay; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-nay; Anderson-absent. Motion Failed.

Motion by VanOtterloo, no second, to approve a 7% salary increase plus $.50 per hour for the county staff who are not in a bargaining unit, not an elected official, deputy or a department head. Died for a lack of a seconded.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to table the salary increase discussion per recommendation of Chairman Kass until the next Board meeting. VanOtterloo-nay; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye, Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:59 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023