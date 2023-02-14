Probate — Theresa M. Holdgrafer
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF THERESA M. HOLDGRAFER, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056817
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of THERESA M. HOLDGRAFER, Deceased, who died on or about December 25, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on January 31, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Theresa M. Holdgrafer, deceased, bearing date of November 14, 2022*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Heather L. Davis was appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated February 3, 2023.
Heather L. Davis
Executor of the Estate
103 W. Jefferson St., Apt. D
Elk Point, SD 57025
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for Executor, AT0007383
PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication:
February 23, 2023
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 16, 2023
and Thursday, February 23, 2023