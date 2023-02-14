Trust Notice — Joyce E. Rawson
Trust Notice
IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:
JOYCE E. RAWSON REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT
To all persons regarding Joyce E. Rawson, deceased, who died on or about January 22, 2023. You are hereby notified that the trustee listed below is the trustee of the Joyce E. Rawson Revocable Trust dated on September 20, 1999. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated on 2-7-2023.
Jana Martens
2678 110th Street
Moville, IA 51039
Joy Kulow
10307 Gator Bay Court
Naples, FL 34120
Jay Phipps #AT0008864, Attorney for Trustee
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main Street
Moville, Iowa 51039
Date of second publication:
February 23, 2023
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023