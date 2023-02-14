Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 24, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 01/24/2023 – 01/24/2023

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 2023 Liability Insurance 290,413.38

AT&T Mobility 103362 Account #287318906465..89.64

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 50.95

Boone Brothers Roof 102667 9103 – Roof repair 5,270.18

Boyer Trucks Sioux 103752 Parts & Labor #929 194.40

Calhoun Communication 100833 Danbury tower light 2,095.50

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 9105 – Snow removal 2,019.00

Central IA Distributing 44891 Janitorial Supplies 106.00

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 158.49

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,604.25

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #303 126.74

Correctionville Corner 100994 Shop Supplies 2.43

Country Tire And Serv 104222 Tire Repair 575.91

Crittenton Center 84100 12/01/22 – 12/31/22..6,950.85

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 2,428.47

Division of Labor 100360 9103 – Elevator 8103 450.00

Eakes Office Solution 105329 910X – Custodial supplies 194.54

Electronic Engineer 75647 Maintenance; Radio & R 376.54

ESO Solutions Inc 105279 Professional Services 5,785.00

Frontier Communications 291028 911 Circuits 712-378-3 129.95

Gates***, Kyle 101371 Mileage & Parking @ Cn 138.75

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Garbage – Lawton Shed 91.73

Home Depot Pro 105875 9103 – Electrical supplies 199.58

Humboldt Mfg Co 114655 Engineering Supplies 95.29

Hydraulic Sales & Serv 115400 Parts & Labor #505 2,215.01

IAN Iowa Assn of Nat 116569 IAN membership dues/Tyler 20.00

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 4,068.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,422.27

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lo 136.70

Iowa Dept of Transport 118637 Rock Salt 5,015.51

Iowa State Associat 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,907.48

Iowa Workforce Develop 99768 2022 4th Quarter Unemploy 1,420.00

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 2023 ISAC Spring Conference.. 210.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 47.85

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9103 – Filters 371.28

Klemke***, Ian 500687 910X – Mileage 60.24

Knovas Carpets 131887 Flooring @ Moville Off 9,066.92

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 129.50

Loffler Companies 500177 HR Lanier Printer Char 855.13

LP Gill, Inc 103452 County Landfill 44,310.60

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 1,148.06

Mailing Services Inc 102551 Assessment Rolls 2023.. 5,300.00

Mapleton Hometown V 99674 Fabric 598.80

Medical Priority Co 545 Annual license renewal 5,815.00

Menards Shop Supplies 190.67

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 December 2022 Wellness 4,740.50

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct 75080-57013/Elect 4,135.63

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts 8.08

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Consumers Supply Distr 650.00

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Tire Repair 500.10

MPire Heating & Cooling 105635 Buildings – Pierson Sh 157.50

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Prop..47,305.52

Office Elements 100254 Office Supplies 80.56

One Office Solution 104853 Buildings – Moville Fl 1,658.58

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Cleaners 41.88

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repairs 100.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 14,363.88

Penworthy Company, 184545 Books 508.84

Petroleum Marketers 98503 Lawton Shed Tank Renew 1,693.00

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #527 208.00

Property Damage App 104903 Secondary Roads Liabil 165.75

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9103 – 3rd flood drain 1,677.30

RXC Tires, LLC 501032 Tire Repair #513 811.00

Security National Bank 208797 Paramedic-Medical Supp 10.62

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 2,253.52

Sioux City Scheels 206838 Acct #10001497/Mouthguard 19.99

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) 9102 – Water/sewer DC2 12,294.11

Sioux Sales Co Uniforms 139.95

Siouxland District 218021 Water testing/DPNC 47.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Bobcat hydraulic fluid 147.54

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Parts & Labor #112 595.08

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #401 434.11

Stephens-Peck Inc 101938 Peck Title Book Service 119.00

Taylor***, Jeremy 104598 Mileage Reimbursement 31.44

Teleflex LLC 500111 Paramedic Budget-Medic 723.03

Titan Pro SCI, Inc. 500822 Chemicals for parks 4,766.20

Travelers Insurance 13 J. Loomis & D. Bittinger 1,138.00

Uhl Seed Inc 104438 Shop Tools & Batteries 235.00

United Healthcare 102482 February 2023 Coverage 625.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 254.13

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 5,205.09

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 114,651.33

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Hydraulic coupler/Little 31.53

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Tower utilities 2,103.75

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Parts & Labor #55 168.26

————————————————-

Grand Total: 634,983.96

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 9, 2023