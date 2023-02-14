Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 31, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 01/31/2023 – 01/31/2023

Accurate Reporting 500767 Sworn Statements 482.00

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Wiring parts & floor liners 508.51

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Vehicle Repairs 55.16

Associates For Psyc 101002 MHMH031221 4,400.00

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Radio and Related 385.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 1,070.00

Barry Motor Co 19400 ‘22 Ford F-250 #302/ VIN#1FT.. 25,816.00

Bomgaars 27646 910X – Salt spreader 991.69

Bubke, Misty L CSR 1840 Transcript to AG’s 22.00

Calhoun Communications 100833 Freq coordination anal 7,350.00

Canon Financial Ser 40698 Contract #3091-16103/ Copier 476.59

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 292.89

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-JN23/L 424.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 527.61

Conservation Corps 102714 CCI crew-Project #501- 4,320.00

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #501 588.02

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh copier monthly maintenance 68.68

CPL Systems LTD 103046 Annuel software renew 995.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,517.22

Division of Labor 100360 9101 – Elevator 471 in 1,190.00

ECI Systems 105272 Security camera & inst 1,556.04

Ecolab Pest Elimina 104086 9101 – Cockroach treatment 294.68

Fedex 81003 Postage 10.26

Garrett***, Willie 103945 Conference Reimb 1,613.28

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 28.00

Government Forms an 104575 IA License Plate Envel 2,150.00

GR Lindblade 100854 Composites 4,965.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #99 1,170.50

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Vehicle Repairs 1,816.25

Healy Welding 101752 Parts & Labor #219 1,032.82

Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C. 105425 General Board 388.50

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Services 2,434.72

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH031260 670.10

Hoffman, Rheane 103993 Transcript 59.50

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 6,883.09

Iowa Concrete Paving Assn 312700 Registration for Kusle 705.00

Iowa State Assn of 120387 Co Assessor – Assoc Dues 695.00

Iowa Weed Commission 119371 Jered Jepsen’s Registr 200.00

ISAA 238143 Association Dues – 202 650.00

ISSDA 127302 Dues Sheriff Sheehan 25.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #932 3,060.96

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 3,670.25

JEO Consulting Group 98187 Proj#R220747.00/Prjct..11,385.50

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 831.50

Johnstone Supply (Sioux Falls) 105825 9102 – Filters 296.17

Kingsbury Electronic 100266 Microphone repairs 89.00

Knovas Carpets 131887 1500 – Board room carpet 14,946.56

Kopal, Joe 105343 Retirement Frames 135.00

Lake, Cheryl S. Transcript 14.50

Loffler Companies 500177 Metering Contract – BO 984.13

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 Circuits 300.00

Lutgen CSR RPR, Amy 103690 Transcript to AG’s 4.50

Mail House 148553 postage & meter 282.67

Master’s Touch LLC 500297 Postage 15,190.00

Menards 199721 9101 – Fabric softener 39.76

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Work Comp 250.00

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transports 1,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 1,967.80

Mid Step Services 159884 training center janitorial 120.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #44.. 1,264.47

Moville Record 167400 WC Rural Econ Dev – Subscript 33.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 New Equipment – Wheel 265,050.00

Northeast Nebr Publ 100448 Homer Tower Utilities 290.00

Office Elements 100254 Co Assessor – Office S 31.88

Olson, Kendra M 100650 MHMH030357 88.80

One Office Solution 104853 supplies 1,866.33

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #94 76.36

Plains Boiler Service 188900 Resolve boiler lockout 978.25

Postmaster (Sioux City) 190600 stamps 189.00

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 112.01

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9102 – Boiler repair 904.41

Rolling Hills Community 500028 9109 – County portion 852.73

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Repairs 296.19

Security National Bank 208797 Meals & Lodging 9,009.87

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Public Bid 400.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 County Assessor Renew 30.00

Service Master Restore 209426 Janitorial Services 1,340.00

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 5,250.00

Sioux City Treasur. (447) 213400 Comm Center 83,308.29

Sioux Sales Co Uniforms 19.95

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Safety 52.42

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts & Labor #932 1,023.60

Summit Food Service 500010

Food 19,682.96

Superior Vision 104058 February 2023 Vision Insurance 2,523.23

Total Motors LLC 501022 Vehicle Repairs 67.33

Waterbury Funeral Service 100534 ME Transport 1,000.00

Webster Cnty Sheriff 246440 JVJV027786 33.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 December 2022 Medical 145,528.72

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy paper 152.00

————————————————-

Grand Total: 677,106.28

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023