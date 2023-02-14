Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 24, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 24, 2023

FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger, Nelson, Radig, Taylor and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, James Loomis, County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Mark Nelson took the oath of office to fill the vacant District 3 County Supervisor seat.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 and the Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 election official canvass. Carried 5-0.

For the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 there were one thousand, four hundred and six (1,406) ballots cast as follows:

Randy Hunt received one thousand, four hundred and six (1,406) votes

Scattered write-ins received Zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Randy Hunt duly elected to the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 for a term of three years (2023, 2024, 2025).

For the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 there were two thousand, two hundred, ninety-three (2,293) ballots cast as follows:

Lee Haveman received Two thousand, two hundred, ninety-three (2,293) votes

Scattered write-ins received Zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Lee Haveman duly elected to the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 for a term of three years (2023, 2024, 2025).

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for January 24, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 17, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $608,072.44. Copy filed.

To approve Neapolitan Labs to participate electronically for the January 31, 2023 meeting.

To approve the appointment of Brent Belding, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-30-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 12-21-22. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour; the reclassification of Madison Nemitz, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 02-06-23, $22.47/hour, 3.4%=$.75/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 2 to Grade 1/Step 3.; the end of probation of Bradley Larson, Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 02-06-23, $26.92/hour, 3%=$.81/hr. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement, End of Probation Salary Increase.; the promotion of Drew Bockenstedt, 85% 2nd Deputy, County Attorney Dept., effective 01-23-23, $127,897.29/year, $4,736.94/bi-weekly, 13%=$14,754.44/yr. Promotion from Assistant County Attorney to 85% 2nd Deputy.; and the separation of Mark Campbell, 85% 1st Deputy, County Attorney Dept., effective 02-10-23. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for an Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept. AFSCME: $67,271.54-$113,142.85/year.; Percentage 1st Deputy (85%), County Attorney Dept. $127,897.29/year.; and Percentage 2nd Deputy (85%) $127,897.29/year. Copy filed.

To approve the deauthorization of Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Mark Campbell to remain on the County’s dental insurance plan. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Amanda Bennett, 2064 180th St., Bronson, to the Floyd Township Clerk, previously held by Joyce Roeschke. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of David Dorale, Oto, to the Oto Township Clerk, previously held by Joseph O’Connell, until the next regular/general election. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Mark Nelson to the vacant District 3 Woodbury County Supervisor seat. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Matthew Ung, Board of Supervisors, gave an update on CF Industries abatement schedule and tax revenue. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the WCICC Operation budget increased by $66,108. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the WCICC Improvement budget increased by $66,500. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the WCICC CIP budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the final voucher for project #FM-CO97(136)ó55-97 with Knife River LLC. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to direct the Human Resources Director to craft a memorandum of understanding as proposed per the county attorney’s request. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to obligate $145,000 of ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) funds for employee retention in the county attorney’s office. Carried 5-0.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Jerald W. King, Sioux City, presented the Board with unspecified concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to reduce Cash Reserves by $300,000 in the General Basic Fund. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to approve the use of LATCF (Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund) funds to pay for various office equipment in the Auditor & Treasurer’s offices, a new motor vehicle for Building Services and equipment at the new LEC. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to authorize the Conservation Department staff restructure. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve Conservation Department request for an additional tech position to be funded from local option sales tax proceeds. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve three new positions in Building Services to service the Law Enforcement Center. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the 2024 Capital Improvement requests. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to reduce the Courthouse Electric Utility budgeted expenses by $14,556. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to increase budgeted miscellaneous revenues by $30,000. Carried 5-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 31, 2023.

