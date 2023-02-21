Anthon City Council Minutes — January 9, 2023

Anthon City Council

JANUARY 9, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro-tem Kuhlmann called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 9, 2023 at 5:32 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Paul Lansink. Also present: Becky Verschoor, Shelley Boggs, Tiffany Taylor & Danielle Taylor, Summer Berry, Amy McFarland, Jeff Collins, Tony McFarland, Kurt Paulsen, Matt Kalin and Allyson Dirksen.

AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

CONTRACT — TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL – MOSQUITO CONTROL 2023- Motion by Lansink second by Kirchgatter to approve the pre-pay amount of $2565 for the 2023 season. Roll call vote: Ayes: Lansink, Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann. Motion carried.

CONTRACT REC ELECTRICAL – Following discussion, motion by Lansink second by Klrchgatter to approve the Electrical Contract from Woodbury County REC describing the maintenance work they will perform and costs involved. All ayes. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Question about drainage from the snow melt; A comment of great job on snow removal was received. The council was also asked what does the council want to see for 2023

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda: a. minutes from December 12 & 28, 2022 meetings; b. financial reports as filed; c. Liquor License Renewal & S Enterprises d/b/a Anthon Mini Mart; d. allow bills/claims presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

CLAIMS REPORT VENDOR REFERENCE AMOUNT

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $180.39

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE $175.00

BARRY MOTOR COMPANY SNOW PLOW SPRINGS $667.50

BOIVGAARS SUPPLY INC. SNOW SHOVEL/BATTERIES $535.84

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $140.22

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS DJVIP TRUCK REPAIRS $480.56

DEIVCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $282.13

FOUNDATlON ANALYTICAL LAB INC ANALYSIS WATER $15.00

HAC-I COMPANY CHEMICALS $86.63

HAWKINS INC CHLORINE $321.57

I & S GROUP, INC. CONTRACTING $1,550.00

THOMPSON SOLUTIONS GROUP WATER LEAK REPAIR $163.28

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC ELECTRIC PROJECT.. $6,497.50

LONG LIVES PHONE $396.77

MARX TRAILER 2019 FORD $8,500.00

MENARDS SIOUX CITY SHOP SUPPLIES $64.33

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES TONER $277.87

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $38.15

SUANN STINES BOOKS $12.67

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $312.48

VAN WERT INC ELECTRIC METERS $275.66

WOODBURY COUNTY REC OUTAGES/BULBS/LOCATES $10,394.31

Accounts Payable Total $31,367.86

Payroll Checks $17,871.85

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $49,239.71

GENERAL $7,541.72

ROAD USE TAX $11,817.69

WATER $5,386.07

SEWER $2,637.30

ELECTRIC $21,856.93

TOTAL FUNDS $49,239.71

COUNCIL APPOINTMENTS — The following appointments were made upon motion by Lansink second by Kirchgatter: All ayes. Motion carried

• CITY CLERK — Anita Brandt

• CITY ATTORNEY — Alllyson Dirksen

• CITY NEWSPAPER — Moville Record

BANKING RESOLUTION – Motion by Lansink second by Kirchgatter to approve the Banking Resolution naming Mayor Peterson, Mayor Pro-tem Kuhlmann and City Clerk Brandt to be able to sign checks and investments for the City of Anthon. This also removes: Umbach, Buck and Reimer from the City Accounts. Ayes: Lansink, Kirchgatter, Benson. Abstain: Kuhlmann. Motion carried.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, gave updates on 500 E. Main St.

COUNCIL VACANCY — Following discussion motion by Kirchgatter second by Benson to appoint Tony McFarland to fill the vacant council seat. Roll call vote: Ayes: Krchgatter, Kuhlmann, Benson and Lansink. Motion carried.

JEO CONSULTING — Matt Kalin Discussed the Underground Electrical Project with the council and also told of the time line of the bidding process. Motion by Kirchgatter second by Kuhlmann to approve the bid process. The bid opening will be February 22, 2023 with a Public Hearing at the February 13, 2023 Council meeting. Ayes: KuhImann, Lansink, McFarland, Kirchgatter and Benson. Nays: none. Motion carried.

PFM ENGAGEMENT LETTER — Following discussion motion by Kuhlmann second by Lansink to table this until the February meeting. All ayes. Motion carried.

ACDC — Amy McFarland talked with the council about purchasing a new Christmas Tree for the town of Anthon. The tree is well under the budgeted amount set for this project.

Amy also discussed the proposed 2023/2024 ACDC Budget. The council asked about the restrooms at the ball park and proposed repairs. Both the council and ACDC agree improvements need to be made to the facilities.

COUNCIL & STAFF COMMENTS — Public Works Superintendent Jeff Collins talked with the council about an estimate from Quality Pump & Control; it was recommended Jeff get a bid from Novelty Machine also.

Bid for Locator — Motion by Kuhlmann second by Lansink to approve the locator from Ditch Witch for $5797.00. All ayes: motion carried.

Mr. Collins also told the council about a Lead and Copper survey the City needs to do.

LIFT STATION – REPLACE COUPLER — Council member Lansink mentioned a pump needs a new coupler at the water plant.

2023/2024 BUDGET – The council will hold a budget work session on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 5:30 at City Hall.

SET DATE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR MAXIMUM TAX LEVY – Motion by Kirchgatter second by Lansink to set Febmary 13,2023 at 5:30 pm for the Maximum Tax Levy Hearing. All ayes. Motion carried.

IN OTHER BUSINESS THE COUNCIL DISCUSSED – Woodbury County Extension to use the Shelter House on June 22, 2023for a children’s program

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Lansink second by McFarland. All ayes. Motion carried.

________________________

Mayor Pro-tem John Kuhlmann

ATTEST: _________________

City Clerk Anita Brandt, IACMC, MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023