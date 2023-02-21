Bronson City Council — Februrary 14, 2023

Bronson City Council Minutes

February 14, 2023

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Dave West, Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, and Jeff Keleher. Attorney Ryan Beardshear was present.

Mayor opened public hearing on amending fiscal year budget 2022/2023.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. There were 15 direct patrols, 1 animal call, and 1 accident.

Visitors: Dusty Mathey was present for approval of liquor license for the bar. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the liquor license. Dusty brought a diagram of his outdoor service.

Ben Clark was present. He needed the city to come up with an address for the land he is purchasing. After much discussion, the council agreed on 301 Ash Street.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present to give his report.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present to give his report. Nick gave Clerk Jessen some info about water private line insurance. Some residents in the town of Salix uses HomeserveUSA. Residents pay directly to them and all inquiries go straight to them without city hall involvement. Council asked Clerk Jessen if she would send all the info out in the upcoming water bills. Attorney Beardshear had brought an ordinance to review and potentially amend the city code regarding the sanitary service in the City of Bronson. Council discussed the matter and decided to table it till next meeting.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Discussion on new sign. Council discussed what kind of lumbar to frame the Bronson sign and REC will dig the holes and put the posts up weather permitting. CJ said he needs a new cutting edge for the snow plow at a cost of $285.06 and a bolt kit of $31.78. Council approved he gets it. CJ said he would take the Christmas lights down weather permitting.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the January 10th regular meeting and February 7th special meeting.

Since there were no written objections and no one was present to object, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing on amending fiscal year budget 2022/2023.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

General

2961.40 2131.80

Ambulance

2165.34 1272.47

Garbage

2371.91 3274.24

Road Use Tax

2720.88 1996.07

Local Option Sales Tax

3905.01 3166.66

ARPA

2.70 0.00

Water (operating)

5998.31 2866.12

Water (sinking fund)

1.70 1.70

Sewer

2767.57 1722.16

Debt Service

3166.66 1583.33

JANUARY TOTAL REVENUE

$26,061.48

JANUARY DISBURSEMENTS

$18,014.55

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to pass Resolution #6-2023 adopting and approving the proposed 2022/2023 amended budget for the City of Bronson.

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to pass Resolution #7-2023 transferring $14,450.00 payment from the water account to payment of $14,450.00 out of the ARPA account.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR FEBRUARY 2023 MEETING:

Absolute Mobile Shredding drop off fee for bin $25.00

ACCO chlorine for water $339.00

Badger Meter communication fees $60.00

CHN garbage $1577.12

Clerk Books annual software renewal plan $150.00

D&H Plumbing men’s bathroom at city hall $104.50

HAKA fuel for town truck $66.73

IMFOA membership for clerk $20.00

IMFOA membership for treasurer $50.00

Iowa One call locates $6.30

Jay-Lan Lawn care park and ballfields $3236.40

LP Gill 3rd quarter landfill $1514.10

Matheson oxygen for ambulance $99.04

Metcalf & Beardshear services $1435.00

The Record publications $359.10

Siouxland Health bacteriological testing $14.00

Thompson Dean Drug ambulance supplies $16.99

Wiatel telephone bill $128.92

Woodbury County REC loan servicing fees $570.00

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Micro Server for city hall: Mayor updated council. There is a piece of equipment that still needs to come in before they can start installing the server at city hall. Hopefully by the next meeting.

2. Camera at burn pile: Councilman Amick will install a camera at the burn pile since there have been a lot of out of towners bringing in truckloads of trees.

3. Discussion on changing council meetings day and times: After much discussion, council decided to keep the second Tuesday of the month at 6:00 PM.

4. Approval to clean up accounts: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to write off the water stale accounts presented to them since there were uncollectable.

5. Woodbury County Library info: Mayor Garnand went to the meeting and brought back information for the council. After they discussed it, there was no further action required.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Ryan Beardshear: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:28 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023