City of Lawton

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

March 8, 2023, at 5:30 pm

Regarding the proposed sale of Part of Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) in Block Four (4) to the Incorporated Town of Lawton, Woodbury County, Iowa, further described as follows: The West Twenty feet (W 20’) of the East One-half (E½) of said Lot Eighteen (18) and the South Seven Feet (S 7’) of the West Twenty Feet (W 20’) of the East One-half (E½) of Lot Seventeen (17), The West One-half (W½) of Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) EXCEPT the North Twenty-three Feet (23’) of the West One-half (W½) of Lot Seventeen (17), and The South Five Feet (S 5’) of the North Twenty-three Feet (N 23’) of the East Twenty Feet (E 20’) of the West One-half (W½) of Lot Seventeen (17).

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be conducted at a meeting of the City Council of the City of Lawton, Iowa, to be held on the 8th day of March, 2023 at 5:30pm, at the Lawton Community Center, 315 Ash St. and that after such Public Hearing has been concluded, the City Council may act upon said proposal to sell the property. The Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

This property is the former Lawton City Hall and Lawton Friendship Center, street addresses of 101 E Maple St and 300 Cedar St, Lawton, Iowa.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023