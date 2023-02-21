City of Pierson — Ordinance No. 179 (Parking Regulations)

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 179

An Ordinance establishing Section 69.07(18) to Chapter 69 — Parking Regulations

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. New Section. Chapter 69, Section 69.07(18) shall read as follows:

18. Center Parking. On the center parking on 2nd Street from the intersection of Summit Street and 2nd Street west 60 feet. On the center parking on 2nd Street from the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Street east 60 feet

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 8th day of February, 2023 and approved this 8th day of February, 2023.

First Reading: February 8, 2023

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

City of Pierson

/s/ Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest:

/s/Jeanette Beekman City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023