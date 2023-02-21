City of Pierson — Ordinance No. 179 (Parking Regulations)
Pierson City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 179
An Ordinance establishing Section 69.07(18) to Chapter 69 — Parking Regulations
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. New Section. Chapter 69, Section 69.07(18) shall read as follows:
18. Center Parking. On the center parking on 2nd Street from the intersection of Summit Street and 2nd Street west 60 feet. On the center parking on 2nd Street from the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Street east 60 feet
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the Council on the 8th day of February, 2023 and approved this 8th day of February, 2023.
First Reading: February 8, 2023
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
City of Pierson
/s/ Doyle Struve, Mayor
Attest:
/s/Jeanette Beekman City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 23, 2023