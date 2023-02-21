Correctionville City Council — February 13, 2023

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –

February 13, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 13, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffman.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS:

The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget.

Amanda Goodenow, ISG, updated council on the final design plans for the Nelle Bell business park.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 PM.

KATHY HOFFMAN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023