Correctionville City Council — February 13, 2023
Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –
February 13, 2023
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 13, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffman.
ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
BUSINESS:
The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget.
Amanda Goodenow, ISG, updated council on the final design plans for the Nelle Bell business park.
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 PM.
KATHY HOFFMAN, Mayor
APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 23, 2023