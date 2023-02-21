Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — February 13, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

February 13, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on February 13, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Mammen, Ciara Alioth, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the January 9, 2023 regular meeting and January 9, 2023 and January 23, 2023 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s report. Deputy Johnson reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with Council. He did discuss with Council that there has been burglaries in the area and advises residents to lock their doors.

Mark Nelson, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, introduced himself as a newly appointed supervisor and encouraged members of the council and community to reach out to him with any concerns.

Maintenance report. Pat Langschwager updated council on projects that have been worked on including replacement of speed limit signs, repair of picnic tables and mower bids. He has been attending some training classes and has more coming up the rest of this month. Langschwager asked council about moving snow piles blocking view on private properties.

Fire and rescue report: Chief Jeff Wortman reported 18 calls of service for the ambulance and 2 calls of service for the fire department this last month. A check was presented to the city by Missouri River Historical Development, (MRHD) for the new ambulance.

Nelle Bell update. Attorney Chad Thompson spoke regarding the bonding capacity for the city and discussed the finances for this project.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-05 setting public hearing for the approval of a proposed Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Plan for a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, to be held March 13, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley, to adopt Resolution 2023-06 approving the sale of interest in real property and approving and authorizing execution of a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement by and between the City of Correctionville and Dixon Construction Co. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Consideration was given to perform a water study on the water tower and mains within the city. Amanda Goodenow with ISG will move forward with assisting us with this study.

Dave Beery, 803 4th Street, spoke regarding potentially purchasing the lot and asking if the city would do anything regarding the water drainage in the ditch. The city engineer will take a look at the situation and let council know what can be done, if anything.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Beazley to approve treating city owned ash trees chemically to prevent damage from potential Emerald Ash Borer infestation. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve in the budget $15,325, the cost of an inspector and potential 28E agreement with the city of Moville. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Mammen to approve the potential purchase of 517 Driftwood Street in the amount of $15,000 less taxes owed on the property. Mayor Hoffman will reach out to the property owners. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley introducing the 2nd reading of Ordinance 735-23 amending chapter 106.08, 1.A. “Collection Fee” (Solid Waste) increasing the rate from $13.70 to $15.50 per unit. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 7:47 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the Proposed Property Tax Levy FY 2023/24. With no written or oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 7:48 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve Resolution 2023-07 approving the proposed Property Tax Levy as published. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-08 setting public hearing for the Proposed FY 2023/24 Budget to be held March 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Petty to approve two single pool passes as a donation to the 2023 After Prom. Passed 5/0.

After discussion, council agreed to leave pool wages the same as they were last year for the start of the 2023 season.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Clerk Putzier reported the dog park fence has been ordered and the company has it, just waiting for the weather to install it.

Clerk Putzier discussed they will be getting a new internet provider in the office.

Clerk Putzier advised council that her and Deputy Clerk Curtin will be gone at training for two days.

Mark Nelson discussed the setback limits for wind turbines in regards to the city.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

January January

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$42,323.47 $12,235.36

Road Use Tax

$14,884.63 $7,586.53

Employee Benefits

$190.85

Emergency

$15.15

Lost

$10,419.61

Welsch

$384.98

Copeland Fund

$9.56

Fire Dept Fund

$200.00

Cemetery Maint.

$258.98

American Rescue Plan

$1.56

Debt Service

$3,294.11

Capital Fire Dept.

$276,161.00

Ambulance

-$1,000.00

Nelle Belle Development

$15,048.87

Water Fund

$8,762.47 $8,236.73

Sewer Fund

$9,412.29 $12,531.26

Totals

$365,594.29 $55,363.12

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023