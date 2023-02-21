Cushing City Council — February 14, 2023

Cushing City Council Minutes

February 14, 2023

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

Mayor Don Joy Jr. called the City Council Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Members present were: Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten, Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock

Motion to approve the agenda by Tyler, seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the maximum tax levy for FY23-24 at 6:32 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Joy to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:34 p.m.

Resolutions

Resolution 2023:02: Motion by Joy to approve the max tax levy for FY23-24, seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 5/0.

Resolution 2023:03: Motion by Wittrock to approve FY23-24 Wages and Mileage, seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0.

Resolution 2023:04: Motion by VanHouten to set the public hearing for March 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to approve budget FY23-24. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

With no further business, motion by Joy, seconded by Wittrock to adjourn at 6:45 p.m. Next regular meeting will be March 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

