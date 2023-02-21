 Skip to content

Lawton-Bronson Notice of Public Hearing (School Calendar)

Lawton-Bronson Community School
Notice of Public Hearing
Proposed Lawton-Bronson School Calendar
2023-2024 School Year

Location: Elementary School Library
Date of Hearing: March 13, 2023
Time of Hearing: 7:00 PM

The Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 school calendar at the above-noted location and time. At the hearing, any resident may present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed calendar.

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 23, 2023

