Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — January 9, 2023

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, January 9, 2023

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00pm

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

White, Garnand, Sappingfield, Reinke present. Mesz absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Sappingfield moved to approve the agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

The statewide vote on using socioeconomic factors to classify schools in football passed by a margin of 80% to 20%. The IHSAA will not take the measure to the state board of education on January 12, 2023. If the board of education approves it, it will be used for football classification. It does appear that we will make the move to 1A even if not passed.

Negative lunch balances have run higher than usual at LB this year. Thanks to a generous donation form two anonymous donors and the LB elementary staff, enough money is available to pay off all negative lunch balances as a Christmas gift.

Governor Reynolds is expecting to make another push for school vouchers otherwise known as Education Savings Accounts during this legislative session. This will divert public tax dollars to private schools. There are several arguments against why this will be harmful to public schools including Lawton-Bronson. If they felt strongly enough about this subject, board members are encouraged to reach out to legislators to show support for public school by telling them vouchers are wrong for Iowa’s public schools.

2. Secondary Principal Report

We have set the date to administer Iowa Assessments this year. We will be testing the week of April 24-28 with the following week for make-up tests. Students in grades 7-11 will be taking a reading, writing and math test. Grades 8 and 10 will also be taking Science.

We have students taking around 94 total classes this spring at Western Iowa Tech Community College. This is an amazing opportunity to offset college course costs and get students a head start on their college coursework.

Jessen and Shook are working on a tentative calendar for next school year. The plan is to have a public hearing during the February board meeting to approve the calendar.

Quiz bowl received their official invitation to the national quiz bowl competition in Chicago the last week in April.

Kaylee Mesz was our junior high student of the month, and Sydney Brouwer was our high school student of the month.

3. Monthly Financial Report

Miller presented monthly financial reports.

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked questions on board bills.

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Sappingfield moved to approve the consent agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of an additional assistant speech coach

White moved to approve the hiring of Dalton Glawe as an additional assistant speech coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring of food service director

Garnand moved to approve the hiring of Jessica Franks as food service director. White seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of an additional assistant varsity wrestling coach

Garnand moved to approve hiring of an additional assistant varsity wrestling coach. Sappingfield seconded. Garnand and Sappingfield yes. White and Reinke no. Motion not passed.

4. Approve resignation of a cook

Garnand moved to approve the resignation of Leila Lang as a cook. White seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve application for at-risk/dropout prevention

Sappingfield moved to approve the request to the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) for Modified Supplemental Aid for 2023-2024 Dropout Prevention Program in the amount of $181,322. White seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve early retirement applications

White moved to approve the early retirement applications of Karen South and Patrick Sutton. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

Sappingfield moved to adjourn. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:10pm.

Dennis Reinke, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023