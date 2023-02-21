Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — February 8, 2023

Lawton City Council Meeting

February 8, 2023

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on February 8, 2023 at the Lawton Community Center, 315 Ash St. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Nelsen, Otto, Roth, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Ryan Beardshear, Luke Lambert, Chad Shook, Dana Neal, Mark Nelson, Chad Richardson, Jason Garnand, Tom Atkinson, and CJ Gross. Via video call IA-DNR representatives Satra Chennupati, Ed Turtney, Tom Roos, Eric Wiklund, Theresa Enright, and Ben Hucka.

Sewer project discussion: lengthy discussion between council, ISG engineers, and IA-DNR reps including: the city’s current NPDES permit and compliance schedule, possible extensions to compliance schedules, available funding options the city would/would not qualify for, council asked how other cities are able to afford a lagoon project, a WTFAP grant, if there are any discussions on changing guidelines, financial burdens a lagoon project may place on the city and its residents, new pilot research, water treatment system, and SRF loan program. After discussion video call was ended.

Agenda: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public forum: Chad Richardson shared his new website for his company Lawton Lighthouse. Mark Nelson, the newly appointed Woodbury County Supervisor, shared about himself and organizations he has been involved in. Short discussion on wind turbine setback requirements.

School: Chad Shook and Dana Neal discussed the LB schools’ 3 to 5-year plan to update the sports complex in Lawton, including the drainage ditch that runs through it.

Sheriff: the WCSO January report was shared.

Fire: there was no fire report provided.

Clerk: clerk shared issues with the garbage pickups.

Mayor: Mayor Pedersen reported working on the final punch list with H&R to get the building completed, had a few mailboxes get hit with snow but according to policy unless the plow hits it the city is not responsible, received a petition about stray cats and will be working with the attorney to draft a municipal infraction letter to send to residents who are feeding them, met with Mark Nelson of the Woodbury County Supervisor’s, had an inquiry about chickens in town, traffic is still speeding on Tara Way, Birch, and Maple around school hours, attended the fire department budget meeting, arranged to have an electrical issue fixed at the station, and having discussions on a generator to the new building, school drainage ditch, and with the DNR about the sewer.

Public works: director shared being able to do maintenance work on equipment and pushing snow.

Attorney: nothing additional to add.

Consent agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the minutes of the January 11, 2023, regular meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Nelsen, second by Saunders to approve the February disbursements and January claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Resolution 2023-08 Proposing the Sale of Real Property

Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve resolution 2023-08 proposing the sale of real property with terms including accepting sealed bids until March 8th, 2023 before 1:00pm, bids must be greater than $200,000 and submitted in writing to the clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at 1:00pm on March 8, 2023. Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and shall not be required to accept the highest bid for good cause shown. Public Hearing is set for March 8, 2023, at 5:30 at Lawton City Hall, 315 Ash St. After the highest bid has been determined at the public hearing, members of the public shall have the opportunity to make an upset bid to the Lawton City Council. Full resolution can be obtained from city hall. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members voting aye.

Library: Discussion on the library budget asking, Iowa Codes about library contributions, and what it would take to withdraw from the Woodbury County library. After discussion, motion by Roth, second by Saunders to approve the Woodbury County Library Budget asking for FY24 of $21,487. Motion carried with 3-2 vote.

Fire budget: Discussion on insurance coverage. Council would like to check rates with other companies. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the FY24 Fire Department budget as provided. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Handbook: Mayor asks council to consider purchasing high-vis apparel for the safety of city employees.

Public Hearing: At 7:57pm Mayor Pedersen opened the public hearing for the Maximum Tax Levy for Budget FY2024. With no in-person or written comments, Mayor Pedersen closed the public hearing at 7:57pm.

Resolution 2023-07 Approve Maximum Property Tax Dollars Requested for Fiscal Year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024

Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve resolution 2023-07 setting the maximum property tax dollars at $314,870 at a rate of $7.14999 for the fiscal year 2023-2024. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members voting aye.

Budget: Discussion on budget items including hooking a generator to the new building.

Set public hearing: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to set the public hearing for the final adoption of the proposed FY24 budget, for March 8, 2023 at 5:30pm during the regular scheduled city council meeting. Clerk will publish notice of public hearing as required. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Right-of-way: Motion by Heiss, second by Nelsen to approve the application for occupancy on the right of way of city streets as provided by Wiatel. Motion carried with all members voting aye.

With no further business, Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to adjourn the meeting at 8:07pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pederson, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues- January 2023

AHLERS LEGAL-GO CAPITAL LOAN NOTES $3,800.00

AMERICAN SECURITY CABINET SHIPPING FOR DROP BOX $57.38

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY BRAKE PADS F550 $241.54

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY EXTINGUISHER SERVICE-FIRE STAT $173.70

BOMGAARS WIRE/DRILLBIT/LFT STATION POWER $92.94

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

CULLIGAN OF PIERSON WATER $8.75

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,541.98

ERIC & KRISTI LOOFE XMAS LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $60.00

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUR L Olesen/C Weiland Training $100.00

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS Salt & Sand Mix $6,128.00

GEHLPRO WELDING SNOW PUSHER $2,700.00

GILL HAULING, INC. DECEMBER GARBAGE $6,363.02

H&R CONSTRUCTION CO. Pay Request #11 $13,034.95

HAKA PW & FIRE FUEL $874.38

HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS Door alarm for CH $6.99

HEALY WELDING WORKBENCH IN NEW SHOP $2,452.31

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,265.71

JAY-LAN LAWN CARE SERVICE PARK LAWN SERVICES $1,309.48

JOHN NIEMAN XMAS LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $60.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

LOUIE SAGER XMAS LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $60.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY CC/SHOP SUPPLIES, HELMET, PAINT, ELECTR $889.70

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY Utilities $3,379.22

MIKE KELLY XMAS LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $60.00

NEIMAN ELECTRIC OUTLETS CC/CH, LIFTSTA,SHOP 10/3SOEW $1,075.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS OFFICE FURNITURE $6,771.12

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF GARNISHMENT $1,092.04

SAM’S CLUB CC Chairs/STORAGE SHELF $1,205.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SAFE DEPOSIT BOX RENT $17.00

SHANE HUNWARDSEN XMAS LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $60.00

SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY CO. PLOW BLADE $370.50

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY Paper folder/JANITORIAL $663.64

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT F550 PLOW MOTOR KIT $270.28

THE RECORD November/December Publishing $304.56

TREAS ST IA DECEMBER WET $1,105.39

VAN METER INC WC LFTSTTION TRANSFORMER/FUSES $978.32

WELLMARK Health Insurance $1,686.59

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone & Internet $665.96

Total claims by fund: General $30,892.94, Fire $769.24, Road Use Tax $9,678.96, Building 2022 $13,034.95, Water $7,882.71, Sewer $3,297.46

Total revenue by fund: General $15,077.31, Fire $170, Road Use Tax $9,339.56, Local option sales tax $12,295.73, Water $13,037.21, Sewer $12,121.37

