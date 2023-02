Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — February 13, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Hamann

Absent: None

Others: Two guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications – none

III. Consent Agenda

Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $336,240.39; Management $4,618.92; Activity $35,447.69; Hot Lunch $92,384.52; Infrastructure $51,081.03; Extra&Hourly Pay $73,233.82.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications – Hamann moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignations of Gaige Gill and Brittany Hermsen; and the hiring of Jordyn Lowe (Asst HS Track), Jody Baldwin (Asst. MS track), and Jenna Cloud (Asst softball) 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Approval of Spring/Summer 2023 Coaches – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the spring/summer coaches as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. FFA Summer Trip – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the FFA summer trip. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Review and Approval of Board Policy 400 Series and 700 – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the first reading of policy 701.5 and 701.5R1. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Teacher Salary Supplement Approval – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the TSS balance payout without any additional benefit to the district. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Infrastructure Facilities Purchase – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the infrastructure purchase of vape detectors in the Middle School. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Drivers’ Education 2023 – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the driver’s education contracts for Jody Walsh and Brian Smeltzer, with an increase to be determined through negotiations. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. School Calendar for 2023-2024

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with CO-U

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 13, 2023– 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:45 PM and the board remained in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions until 8:30 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS 2/13/23

GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY P.C. LEGAL 562.00

AMERICAN RED CROSS CPR TRAINING 10.00

AMERICAN SEPTIC & PORTABLE SERVICES 290.00

ARMSTEAD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 44.38

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,823.78

BABL, MARCELA REIMBURSEMENT 279.00

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 237.36

BLAKE, CHRISTA REIMB 60.00

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSE 64.14

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 652.13

BRATTON, LEXANDRA REIMBURSE 99.00

BUCK, HARRY REIMBURSE 13.91

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 77.83

C H N GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 5,095.34

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 747.98

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 10,225.92

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 20,870.46

CLAIM AID MEDICAID 792.43

CLAYTON RIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,745.95

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 4,638.32

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 18.99

DANBURY CATHOLIC PRESCHOOL FUNDING 29,716.00

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 16.10

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 214.50

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 469.21

GREENE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 250.00

GRELL, ANNA REIMBURSE.. 44.00

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 80.75

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 1,406.00

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. SUPPLIES 505.57

Holiday Inn – Northwest TRAVEL 1,056.33

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 59.45

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 7,684.35

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES 12,192.42

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 700.00

IOWA BPA ENTRY FEE 135.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 51.86

IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK..1,000.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 116.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEE 100.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 346.43

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 328.74

JESSEN, ZOE REIMBURSE.. 30.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC PROPANE 14,141.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 31.00

JOURNEYED.COM, INC. SUPPLIES 122.95

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 1,234.00

KAHL, KORI REIMBURSEMENT 10.70

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,367.20

KINSEY, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 80.25

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 403.26

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 93.87

L & G PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLIES 834.73

LANSINK, BRENNA REIMBURSEMENT 198.91

LAWTON BRONSON SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,576.07

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 138.84

LINDER, KEVIN JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN 100.00

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,576.07

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 290.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 618.61

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 2,584.51

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 479.31

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 11,818.89

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 1,033.00

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 193.60

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 409.60

MENARDS SUPPLIES 663.23

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICAL 45.32

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 138.86

MONONA COUNTY SANITARY LANDFILL GARBAGE 30.00

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 69.49

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 671.76

MVAO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND REIMBURSEMENT 2,400.00

NEW COOP-UTE FUEL 8,549.00

NEWBOCO SUPPLIES 4,180.00

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 55.00

OABCIG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 34,459.97

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 15.92

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY PLTW SUPPLY 102.75

PSAT/NMSQT TESTING 252.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,650.84

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 79.00

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 100.80

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 842.60

SCHOENHERR, SARAH REIMBURSEMENT 135.00

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 501.83

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC SUPPLIES 177.48

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 89.99

SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY CO. SUPPLIES 217.60

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES SUPPLIES 4,299.15

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 340.20

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC SUPPLIES 4,173.00

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 3,100.00

TILL 360, LLC PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT 464.50

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS INC. SUPPLIES 199.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 69,591.82

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, THE ENTRY FEE 185.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 138.86

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 85.68

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 19,115.21

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 15,501.21

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 648.10

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 2,054.66

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 36.06

WOODWARD-GRANGER HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 140.00

Fund Total: 336,240.39

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,618.92

Fund Total: 4,618.92

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 549.00

BEST WESTERN PLUS TRAVEL 550.38

BRUCK, JAMES OFFICIAL 160.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 67.14

CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 2,240.80

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 486.10

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 219.44

EKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 125.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 450.00

FITZPATRICK, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 57.25

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 373.31

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 100.00

Holiday Inn – Northwest TRAVEL 680.09

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 7,200.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 30.96

IOWA BPA DUES 1,445.00

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP 75.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. DUES 100.00

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,991.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SUPPLIES 66.00

IWCC MUSIC DEPARTMENT SUPPLIES 125.00

JAM’N AUDIO SERVICES SUPPLIES 700.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 1,010.90

KREBER, CHRIS OFFICIAL.. 110.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 125.00

LYONS, DON OFFICIAL 85.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 125.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 430.93

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 255.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA 224.00

RHONDA RAUCH PHOTOGRAPHY SUPPLIES 649.70

RUDIS SUPPLIES 5,190.25

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 899.88

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 1,366.04

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 152.13

SMITH, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

TEAM EXPRESS SUPPLIES 399.95

TEAM FITZ GRAPHICS SUPPLIES 280.00

TIREVOLD, LEA REIMBURSEMENT 1,080.26

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 2,000.18

USA ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY SERVICES 1,750.00

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 170.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE CONFERENCE TICKETS 4,445.00

WIMMER, MEGAN REIMBURSEMENT 72.00

WOOD, JASON OFFICIAL 135.00

Fund Total: 35,447.69

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

FLANIGAN SUPPLIES 21.00

HILAND DAIRY MILK 42.84

KEMPS SUPPLIES 7,863.94

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 61,451.44

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 23,005.30

Fund Total: 92,384.52

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 832.95

APPTEGY SCHOOL APP 6,450.00

BOYSEN ELECTRIC SERVICES 100.00

ELECTRONIC SOUND INC. SERVICES 3,775.85

FELD FIRE SERVICES 3,700.90

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 2,106.63

IMAGINE LEARNING SERVICES 3,000.00

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 110.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,908.23

PQL SUPPLIES 427.92

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 4,720.62

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 181.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 22,271.00

TILL 360, LLC PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT 1,495.00

Fund Total: 51,081.03

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023