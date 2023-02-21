Pierson City Council Minutes — February 8, 2023

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, February 8

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday February 8th Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM and the Public Hearing on the Max Tax Levy. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Krier, Bubke, McQueen. With no one present and no written comments received a motion by Sistrunk, to close the public hearing, motion seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried. Saxen joined the meeting at 7:05

Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried.

Items on the consent agenda: minutes and financial statements from January, claims and disbursements through Feb 8. The sheriff report was received with no discussion. Receipts by fund: General $19784.05, Road Use $2697.66, Special Rev $214.70, Debt Service $148.71, Proprietary $11735.45, Disbursements by fund: $28391.79, Road Use $1815.39, Special Rev $2871.70, Proprietary $7767.22

Nathan Seberg of BES presented to council a pilot project for a wastewater upgrade. If you council is interested, they would need to hire an engineer to conduct a site study. Council will take the system under advisement.

Mark Reinders from MidAmerican presented the board the franchise agreement between the city and MidAmerican

Mark Nelson, newly appointed County Supervisor, introduced himself and talked to the council and discussed some of his goals.

Councilman Sistrunk introduced and moved for approval of RESOLUTION 2023-01 A resolution approving the maximum tax dollars from certain levies for the city proposed FY24 budget, seconded by Bubke; all aye; carried.

Councilman Bubke introduced and moved for the approval of RESOLUTION 2023-02 A resolution setting a public hearing for the MidAmerican electrical franchise for March 8th at 7PM, seconded by Sistrunk; all voted aye; carried.

Councilman Sistrunk introduced and moved for the approval of RESOLUTION 2023-03 A resolution setting a public hearing for the budget approval for March 8th at 7PM, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by McQueen to approve the clerk to apply for a MRHD grant for the storybook trail, seconded by Krier, all aye; carried.

Councilman Bubke introduced and moved for the approval of RESOLUTION 2023-04 A resolution setting approving the bridge replacement agreement with Woodbury County, seconded by Sistrunk; all voted aye; carried.

A WiaTel agreement was reviewed- no action was taken until mayor discusses the last project with them.

Snow ordinance was reviewed council didn’t wish to change the wording and agreed the homeowner/business owner was responsible for violations.

Motion by Bubke to approve the first reading of Ordinance 179 An ordinance amending the parking on 2nd Street, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Krier seconded by McQueen to waive the second and third readings of Ordinance 179 all voted aye, carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Saxen to adopt up proper publication Ordinance 179, all voted aye; carried.

Items from public works: 5-6 ash trees at park need to be removed.

Items from Mayor: South St property needs to be put back up for bids.

Motion by Bubke to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Krier all voted aye carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Disbursements:

IPERS pension $875.66

Airgas supplies $48.12

Clark’s Hardware batt, ice melt $60.44

Doyle Struve reimburse $214.86

EMP supplies $439.49

EMP amb supplies $1,042.13

Fire Training Service training $200.00

Foundation Analytical testing $75.75

Frontier phone/internet $250.27

GEMT fees $11.16

Iowa Dept of Revenue WET $293.05

Iowa One Call locates $19.80

IRWA conference $355.00

JayLan contract spray $328.90

MidAmerican electric $39.29

MidAmerican electric $1,565.72

New Coop fuel $769.75

New Coop fuel $1,049.36

Nick Lahrs labor $150.00

REC electric $69.23

Sooland Bobcat headlight $127.41

Sooland Bobcat cameras.. $1,700.00

Stryker Medical battery $561.00

The Record publishing $154.44

Thompson Automation SCADA $1,010.00

Triple C pest control mosquito spray $1,995.00

United Bank of Iowa box rent $55.00

Verizon phone/internet $118.16

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

WiaTel computer $1,000.00

WiaTel phone/internet $133.54

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023