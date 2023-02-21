Probate — Emma Jean Castle

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN CASTLE, DECEASED

CASE NO. ESPR056675

NOTICE OF PROOF OF WILL WITHOUT ADMINISTRATION

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Emma Jean Castle, Deceased, who died on or about June 5, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on August 30, 2022, the last will and testament of Emma Jean Castle, deceased, bearing date of September 11, 2019, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on August 30, 2022.

________________________

Deborah Jean Jensen, Proponent

Alyssa A. Herbold, ICIS# AT0011874

Attorney for estate:

515 Main St., PO Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Ph. 712-881-2321

Date of second publication

February 23, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023