Probate — Emma Jean Castle
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN CASTLE, DECEASED
CASE NO. ESPR056675
NOTICE OF PROOF OF WILL WITHOUT ADMINISTRATION
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Emma Jean Castle, Deceased, who died on or about June 5, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on August 30, 2022, the last will and testament of Emma Jean Castle, deceased, bearing date of September 11, 2019, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Dated on August 30, 2022.
________________________
Deborah Jean Jensen, Proponent
Alyssa A. Herbold, ICIS# AT0011874
Attorney for estate:
515 Main St., PO Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Ph. 712-881-2321
Date of second publication
February 23, 2023
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023