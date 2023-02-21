Probate — Theresa M. Holdgrafer

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF THERESA M. HOLDGRAFER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056817

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of THERESA M. HOLDGRAFER, Deceased, who died on or about December 25, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on January 31, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Theresa M. Holdgrafer, deceased, bearing date of November 14, 2022*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Heather L. Davis was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated February 3, 2023.

Heather L. Davis

Executor of the Estate

103 W. Jefferson St., Apt. D

Elk Point, SD 57025

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for Executor, AT0007383

PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

February 23, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023

and Thursday, February 23, 2023