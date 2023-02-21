Trust Notice — Dwight F. Rawson

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

DWIGHT F. RAWSON REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT

To all persons regarding Dwight F. Rawson, deceased, who died on or about May 10, 2005. You are hereby notified that the trustee listed below is the trustee of the Dwight F. Rawson Revocable Trust dated on September 20, 1999. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on 2-7-2023.

Jana Martens

2678 110th Street

Moville, IA 51039

Joy Kulow

10307 Gator Bay Court

Naples, FL 34120

Jay Phipps #AT0008864, Attorney for Trustee

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main St.

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

February 23, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023