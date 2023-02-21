Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — February 13, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

February 13, 2023

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on February 13, 2023 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Thomsen, Cross, Verschoor, Lloyd, Steffen. Absent: Reblitz.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Jim Fisher, Angie Sewell, Zoe Muckey, Rylee Vohs, Brian Crichton, Scott Gernhart.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from Jan. 9, 2023 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve bills in the amounts of $100,391.71 from the General Fund, $2,690.14 from the Sales Tax Fund, $5,612.56 from the Activity Fund, and $14,549.13 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $31,916.30 from the General Fund, $136.75 from the Extended Day Program, $4,899.21 from the Activity Fund, $21,139.50 from the Sales Tax fund and $74.98 from the Lunch Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none

Hearing:

President Nelson opened the hearing on the 2023-24 School Calendar at 7:36pm

Glackin presented the proposed calendar for 2023-24, brief discussion

Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to close the hearing. Motion carried, all voting aye. (7:38pm)

Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve the 2023-24 School Calendar as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

Mrs. Lambert- update on projects, several doors have been damaged/bent

Mrs. Metcalf – Report, One Book Project

Mr. Bormann – Discipline Report

Glackin – report, legislators approved 3% Supplemental State Aid

Policies & Procedures:

Open enroll in: Mark Nelson (RV) for Roy Nelson (K) to attend WC beginning with the 23-24 school year.

Open enroll out: none

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

Hearing for the discussion of specifications for the science rooms remodeling, estimate of costs and set bid dates – opened by Nelson at 8:06 pm.

Brian Crichton presented plans and estimate costs

Discussion on tables, furnishings, walls and hood locations.

Date for bid deadline suggested for 3-9-23 to be approved at 3-13-23 board meeting.

Contract term discussion – $250/day penalty pass completion date, litigation in lieu of arbitration.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Verchoor to approve the specifications for the science room remodeling project, direct publication for bids, set bid due date for 3/9/23 to be acted upon at the 3-13-23 board meeting, and to set contract terms of $250/day penalty and litigation in lieu of arbitration. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Discussion with Brian Crichton on Wrestling Room Concerns.

Thermal Imaging should be done before any work to fix ceiling is done.

Polyurethane fabric to be installed over the current ceiling.

Board requests written letter extending roof/ceiling warranty for 1 year from date of repair.

Nelson Const. will need to measure before fabric can be ordered.

Personnel:

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to accept the resignation of Roger Wilson as Asst. Trans. Director. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve Dustin Bracy for asst. Archery at $1260 and Jim Fisher for Asst. Transp. Director. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve volunteer coaches Zach Rocha (baseball) and Sam Thomas (archery). Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to approve lane changes for Kelsey Schramm to MA+15 and Angie Sewell to BA+20. Motion carried, all voting aye.

WCEA Proposal – tabled

Co-curricular: Glackin presented the conference recommendation to go to $6 entrance fees for sporting events. Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to increase gate prices from $5 to $6. Motion failed, 2 ayes and 4 nays.

Board Items

Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to set Drivers Ed fees at $330 for 2023. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomson, second by Steffen to approve the purchase of the diesel bus quoted from School Bus Sales at a cost of $133,700. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the sharing agreements as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor the following: Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Woodbury Central Community School District will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2023-24 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa. Resolution adopted, all voting aye.

Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the purchase of MS Textbooks for a total of $8,375.18. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing: Hearing for the discussion of specifications for the concrete parking area and sidewalks, estimate of costs and set bid dates – opened by Nelson at 9:05 pm.

Scott Gernhart presented specifications, estimate and time frames.

Board consensus is to bid both areas as one project without alternate.

25 consecutive days allowed for work on South Sidewalk.

Bids due March 13th at 2 pm to be acted on that night at the board meeting.

No need to move any rock to the baseball fields at this time.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to close the hearing. Motion carried, all voting aye. (9:35 pm)

Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve the parking area and sidewalks specifications, direct publication of bids with an acceptance date of 3-13-23 at 2:00 pm to be acted upon at the board meeting that night. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Student representatives were asked if they had talked about the van wrap ideas and they said they have been discussing it.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 9:39 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 23, 2023