 Skip to content

Page 4 — K-P Students Meet with Sen. Kevin Alons

| |

Last week, Kingsley-Pierson technology students met with Sen. Kevin Alons at the Iowa Capitol.  Read about that in the Record Editorial on Page 4 — plus see legislative columns and reminiscing columns from Jim Mitchell and Warren Conner.

Rep. Bob Henderson

Senator Rocky DeWitt

Senator Kevin Alons

Rep. Ken Carlson

Rep. Tom Jeneary

Senator Jason Schultz

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment