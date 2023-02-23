Jean Elizabeth Jones, 77, of Correctionville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Mercy One Hospital. There will be a private, family service at a later date.

Jean was the daughter of Henry and Dorothy Hopp of Moville, IA, she was born August 11, 1945, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Jean met Steven Jones from Correctionville, Iowa at Bible Camp in Okoboji and she knew he was the one for her. Jean and Steven were married on February 23, 1963. They were blessed with 2 daughters and 3 sons: Doreen, Bobbi, John, Brian and Darren.

Jean’s family was her true pride and joy. She lived every day to love and nurture her children while helping to maintain the farm. Whether she was taking care of sick children, sick horses, doing chores, or whatever; she always did it with smile on her face and love in her heart.

Above all she cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and recently the great grandchildren. Each and every one of them held a special place in her heart. She also enjoyed every chance she got to visit with other family members through the years. Jean was the strongest, kindest, most compassionate and loving woman; a great Christian example to all of us.

Left to cherish her memory: daughters: Doreen (Keith) Gibbons of Clinton, MO, Bobbi (Roger) Schulke of Sioux Falls, SD and sons: John Jones of Morristown, AZ, Brian (Jana) Jones of Plainview, TX, and Darren (Lennie) Jones of Blair, NE, grandchildren Josh (Shawna) Stocking, Justin (Samantha) Stocking, Becky (Ryan) Grothe, Beth (Nathan) Walstrom, Jayce Jones, Caleb Jones, Brenden Jones and Max Edson, great grandchildren: Isabelle Grothe, Madelyn Grothe, James Dean Stocking, brother, Edwin Hopp of Grantville, KS, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Steven, her parents, mother-in-law, brother, Gary Hopp, granddaughter, Jordyne Jones, and great granddaughter, Olivia Stocking.

Jean will be greatly missed by all. She was a beautiful light to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Memorials can be directed to: Cherokee Regional Hospice, 212 East Bow Drive, Cherokee, IA 51012.