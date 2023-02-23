Jerry R. Bumstead, age 83, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Pleasant View Care Center of Whiting, Iowa.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at the St. John's United Methodist Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester officiated. Committal services followed in the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Mapleton, Iowa. Military Rites were conducted by the Loren Hollister Post #496 of the American Legion of Mapleton, Iowa.

Jerry Robert Bumstead was born March 1, 1939, to Gaylord and Helen (Bueoy) Bumsted on their family farm near Oto, Iowa. At the age of 83 years, 11 months, 14 days he finished his journey on this earth on February 14, 2023, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.

Jerry grew up on a farm near Oto, Iowa, where he attended country school during his grade school years, graduating from high school at Oto High School in 1957.

After high school he signed up for the United States Army, serving as a mechanic. It was at this time that the US Government decided to change the spelling of his last name to Bumstead, which he kept the rest of his life. While stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, he had a pen pal who wrote to him faithfully named Cecelia Deeds. He re-enlisted in the army for six months in order to be stationed close to where Cecelia was in California.

Jerry and Cecelia were married on July 1, 1961, at Buri Buri Methodist Church in South San Francisco, California. To this union three daughters were born: Lauriel, Dorey, and Jodi.

After they were married, the couple moved to Danbury, Iowa, where Jerry worked for Barry Motors. A year later they moved to Mapleton, Iowa, and he worked for Bus Uhl Repair for about 17 years. He later bought this business and it became Bumstead Repair and Wrecker Service. Jerry also worked for the Maple Valley and then Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto school systems for 50 years, retiring in 2017.

During his younger years he enjoyed officiating basketball, football, baseball, and softball games. He was a member of the Monona County Special Deputies and served with the Mapleton Ambulance Service. Jerry was elected to the Mapleton City Council for several years. He proudly served the Mapleton Fire Department as a volunteer and Fire Chief for many years. He tried his hand at farming for a while also. Jerry loved to hunt and fish, especially with his grandchildren. For relaxation, he learned to golf and developed a passion for it. Jerry had deep love for his family. Celebrating Christmas with all of the family together in the same place was very special to him.

He is survived by his wife, Cecelia “Tootie” Bumstead; daughters Lauriel (Richard) Weekly of Council Bluffs, IA, Dorey (Mark) Meyer of Onawa, IA, and Jodi Ehlers of Mapleton, IA; grandchildren Jennifer Meyer, Lindsey Larkins, Matt Weekly, Alex Ehlers, Courtney Anderson, Riley Madsen, Rachel Raasch, Adam Ehlers, and Avery Ehlers; 12 great grandchildren with another on the way; brother Gary (Eileen) Bumsted; and sister-in-law Jean Bumsted.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gaylord and Helen Bumsted and brother Larry Bumsted. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mapleton Fire Department in Jerry’s honor.