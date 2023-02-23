Margaret A. Knudsen, age 98, of Moville, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City after a brief stay.

A funeral service was held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Holly Springs Bible Fellowship of Hornick with the Pastor Jim Thomas officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery of Pierson.

Margaret Arlene Faulkender was born on January 16, 1925 in rural Pierson, IA to Ray Faulkender and Ethel (Hardie) Faulkender. Margaret graduated from Pierson High School.

She married Vern Knudsen on June 6, 1944. The couple made their first home on a farm in rural Kingsley. Margaret worked as a linotype operator for The Pierson Progress and later for the Moville Record when the two papers merged. Vern and Margaret moved to Moville and Margaret continued to work for The Record until the paper went digital. She then worked for many years as a cook at Woodbury Central.

Margaret loved her pets. There was usually a cat or two and a small dog around the house which she spoiled. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Margaret loved to visit the greenhouses in the spring and load up with annuals to plants out the house. She had a beautiful rose garden featuring several varieties of roses. Indoors she collected African violets of every color and type.

All of her life, she was a member of the Pierson Christian Church. When the church closed, she attended Holly Springs Bible Fellowship Church.

Margaret is survived by daughters: Sharyl Hinrichs of Chesapeake, VA; Denise Heiman of Moville, IA and son Tod Knudsen of Moville, IA. Grandchildren Blake Hinrichs, Yvonne (Benny) Merrill, Brooke (Trey Gomes) Hinriches, Kelly (Brian) Whitmore, and Kate (Mark) Bacome. Great grandchildren Benjamin and Sara Merrill and Wesley and Declan Whitmore.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Vern, and son-in-law, Michael Hinrichs.