Mariann (Bergert) Leisinger

MARIANN W. (BERGERT) LEISINGER, 79, of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Moville, Meriden, and Cherokee, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her residence.

It was Mariann’s wish to be cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com

Mariann was born on September 23, 1943 at Aurelia, Iowa to Laurence and Annetta (Libolt) Griffith. She graduated from Sioux Valley High School in 1961 She was married to Robert Bergert October 8, 1961 at Peterson, Iowa. Mariann was later married to Pete Leisinger on March 12, 1996 at Moville, Iowa.

Mariann was a homemaker and had also worked in the office at the Moville United Methodist Church, delivered motorhomes for several years; served as Manager of Meals at the Senior center for 3.5 years; was acting Placement Supervisor at Center of Siouxland for 7.5years and most recent she was a demonstration lady at Sam’s Club in Sioux City. Mariann delivered Winnebago motorhomes and enjoyed getting to see the United States. She enjoyed all of the jobs that she worked over the years. She had been a resident of Sioux City, Iowa the past 4 years and prior to this had lived in Moville for 23 years and had also lived in Meriden and Cherokee, Iowa.

Mariann was a member of the Riverside United Methodist Church. She served on many church committees over the years.

Mariann was active in her community while her children were growing up. She chaperoned many school field trips over the years. She started a Girl Scout Brownie Troop in Meriden. She was the Sheridan Stars 4-H leader. Mariann assisted in starting the H.E.L.P. (Help Education Little People) program at Meriden-Cleghorn School with Bob Byers. Mariann was also asked to run for Meriden City Council but chose not to run. She was very proud that she returned to school and graduated from Iowa Lakes Community College in 1991 at the age of 48 with an Associate Degree in Business Management.

Family was most important to Mariann. She loved spending time with her family, helping Bobbi on the weekends, and having Kasey stay over. She liked going camping, fishing, and visiting family in Michigan. She enjoyed sewing and square dancing. She took pride in taking care of her family and her handicapped husband. It helped her to mature and complete accomplishments on her own. She had a close relationship with Christ. She was known for acting goofy with her grandkids and her girls when they were growing up.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Dean and David Bergert in 1966, her two husbands Robert Bergert and Pete Leisinger, brothers Roger and Craig Griffith, sister and her husband Lorraine & Richard Booth, and a granddaughter Elizabeth Kneebone.

She is survived by her two daughters: Bobbi (Reed) Kneebone of Jefferson, South Dakota; Becky (Jeff) Lucas of Ann Arbor, Michigan; three grandchildren: Courtney and Caitlyn Lucas, Kasey Kneebone; her siblings: Melbourne (Sandra) Griffith of Cypress, Texas; Celia Griffith of Whitewright, Texas; also several nieces and nephews.