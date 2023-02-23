Patricia J. Rogers, 94, of Moville, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at her home in Moville.

A funeral mass was held on February 21, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with the Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. The Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Pat was born on December 17, 1928 in Spencer, Iowa to James and Irene (Smith) McGuire.

She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Rogers on October 25, 1952 in Sioux City. They moved to Omaha in 1953 and lived there for seven years, then to Dewitt, Iowa from 1960 to 1963 and finally to Moville in 1963. Pat enjoyed her role as homemaker caring for their five children.

Pat enjoyed knitting, reading and upholstery work. She and Bob spent several years at their lake home in Okoboji.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Robert (Terri) of San Marcos, CA, James of Council Bluffs, IA, Patrick (Sandy) of Moville and Michael (Lisa) of Evergreen, CO; daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Lloyd of Moville; 16 grandchildren and seventeen grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister and her husband, Noreen (Frank) Empio; and two brothers and their wives, James (Lillian) McGuire and Thomas (Donna) McGuire and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

