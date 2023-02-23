Verla Joy Wright, 98, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at Willow Winds Assisted Living in Denver, Iowa.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver, with Pastor Rusty Van Wey officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at the church. Burial will follow in Harington Cemetery, Waverly.

Memorials may be directed to Verla’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379

Verla was born on February 1, 1925, in Moville, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence Isaac and Catherine Ursula (Schmillen) Guthridge. She graduated from Moville High School in 1942 and then attended business school in Sioux City, Iowa.

On November 15, 1964, Verla was united in marriage to Cleone H. Wright. Verla was a homemaker and mother and also worked with Cleone at Wright’s Hardware in Moville. After nearly 31 years of marriage, Cleone passed away, and Verla moved to Waverly to be near family.

In earlier years, Verla liked to golf and was a member of Meadows Country Club in Moville and the Waverly Municipal Golf Course. She and Cleone enjoyed traveling together and wintered many years in Arizona. She also loved playing 500 and Bridge with friends and shopping with her “gals.”

She was an avid reader and known for marking a specific page to prevent checking out the same book twice from the Waverly Public Library. She especially enjoyed time with her granddaughters and attending their soccer and basketball games.

Verla is survived by her daughters, Leana (Michael) Place of Denver, Iowa and Lorna Treptow of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Alex (John) Place Thomas of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Annie Place (Tanner Shields) of Kirksville, Missouri, Lesley (Steven) Hackett of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Linda (Kent) Biery of Boswell, Pennsylvania; six great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Hackett, David (Paige) Hackett with their daughter, Nora Jane, Kendra (Luke) Hilliard of Breckenridge, Colorado and Jonathan, Joshua, and CJ Biery, of Boswell Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by Cleone in 1995; a brother, Donald Guthridge in 1982; and grandson, Brian Treptow in 2022.