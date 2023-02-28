Correctionville City Council Minutes — February 21, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –

February 21, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 21, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:35 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS:

The council discussed moving forward with the purchase of 517 Driftwood Street. Mayor Hoffmann spoke with the owner and they are willing to accept the offer of $15,000 less taxes owed on the property. She will reach out to them with the contract.

Council member Dan Volkert reported on the discussion that was had regarding a shared position with the school and the city to look at hiring a temporary summer recreation director. They would have duties assigned to both the city and the school. As a council they will discuss what could be done with this for the budget. All agreed to keep communicating once budgets are looked at.

Mayor Kathy Hoffmann appointed Bob Beazley as Mayor Pro Tem.

The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget. Clerk Putzier advised the council on a new bill that passed in the state reducing our taxable valuations. This will allow a one-time extension on the budget not having to be submitted until April 30th. Once new evaluations are determined, another budget workshop will be scheduled.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:12 PM.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2, 2023