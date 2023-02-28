Correctionville City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A PROPOSED CORRECTIONVILLE COMMERCIAL URBAN RENEWAL PLAN FOR A PROPOSED URBAN RENEWAL AREA IN THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, STATE OF IOWA

The City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing before itself at its meeting which commences at 7:00 P.M. on March 13, 2023 in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa, to consider adoption of a proposed Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Plan (the “Plan”) concerning a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa.

The Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Area is proposed to contain the land legally described as follows:

All our interest in a parcel of land in the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-two (42) West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the South line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of said Section Thirty-four (34), lying One Thousand Eleven and Fifty-eight Hundredths Feet (1,011.58’) West of the Southeast (SE) corner of said Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); Thence on a previously recorded bearing of North Two Degrees Sixteen Minutes Seventeen Seconds (N 02°16’17”) East, Sixty-one and Forty-four Hundredths Feet (61.44’ ) feet to the North line of U.S. Highway No. 20 being the point of beginning; Thence North Two Degrees Twenty Minutes Twenty-one Seconds (N 02°20’21”) East, Three Hundred Thirty-three Feet (330.00’); Thence North Eighty-seven Degrees Thirty-nine Minutes Thirty-nine Seconds (N 87°39’39”) West, Two Hundred Twenty-three and Thirty-two Hundredths Feet (223.32’) feet to the East line of Iowa Highway No. 31; Thence along the arc of the Southeastern line of said Iowa Highway No. 31 in a Northeasterly direction to the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); thence South along said East line to the Eastern extension of the North line of Block One (1) in Riverside Subdivision “A” to the Town of Correctionville; Thence West along said extended North line, to the West line of Block One (1) in said Riverside Subdivision “A”; Thence South along the West lines of Block One (1) and Block Two (2), to the South line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); Thence West along said South line to the Point of Beginning.

A copy of the Plan is on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Correctionville, Iowa.

The City of Correctionville, State of Iowa is the local public agency which, if such Plan is approved, shall undertake the urban renewal activities described in such Plan.

The general scope of the urban renewal activities under consideration in the Plan is to promote the growth and retention of qualified industries and businesses in the Urban Renewal Area through various public purpose and special financing activities outlined in the Plan. To accomplish the objectives of the Plan, and to encourage the further economic development of the Urban Renewal Area, the Plan provides that such special financing activities may include, but not be limited to, the making of loans or grants of public funds to private entities under Chapter 15A, Code of Iowa. The City also may reimburse or directly undertake the installation, construction and reconstruction of substantial public improvements, including, but not limited to, street, water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer or other public improvements. The Plan provides that the City may issue bonds or use available funds for purposes allowed by the Plan and that tax increment reimbursement of the costs of urban renewal projects may be sought if and to the extent incurred by the City. The Plan initially proposes specific public infrastructure or site improvements to be undertaken by the City, and provides that the Plan may be amended from time to time.

Any person or organization desiring to be heard shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard at such hearing.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, as provided by Section 403.5, Code of Iowa.

Dated this 13th day of February, 2023.

/s/ April Putzier

City Clerk, City of Correctionville, State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2, 2023