Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — February 2023

Lawton-Bronson Community School

BOARD REPORT — February 2023

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 328.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 1,924.79

• Crayola Colored Pencils Classpack 3rd class book set

• homeschool book

• SPED Weighted Vest and Visual Timer, 2 Bucketgolf pro sets

• Weights for the Weight Room

• books to practice Reading Comprehension, Books for library

• Earbuds for Sped classroom FastBridge, canvases

• bobbity ball PE

• Microwave-for lounge

AVANT ASSESSMENT, LLC Seal of biliteracy tests 373.50

BEN FISH TIRE CO. INC. 2 new steer tires for white van 203.14

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT.. 377.54

BURKE ENGR SALES CO. ceiling tiles 491.52

CASH/TONIA HEALY, LAWTON-BRONSON LIFE SKILLS LUNCH MONEY 15.70

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 8,746.59

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 460.15

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 1,852.98

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 81.35

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. 410.62 2 BATTERIES FOR BUS 07

BUS 18 WORKED ON

FIRSCHING, JEFFREY MEAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR MENTORING 8.99

HEALY, TONIA MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 121.74

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL FY23 – 1ST SEMESTER SPED BILLING 12,761.39

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. ACTUATOR SWITCH/ BLOWER MOTOR BUS 11 332.54

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER POWER MODULE FOR BUS 18 259.95

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICIAD BILLING 6,798.84

IOWA FUTURE PROBLEM SOLVERS Future Problem Solvers Reg 85.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JPR DELIVERIES Lawton and bronson gym refinish 5,795.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM SCHOOL FY23-1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,367.20

KOEHLER, RANDI FY22-MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

LEFLER, AMY FY22-MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

MALLOY DAKOTA DUNES FREIGHT CHARGE ON PARTS 25.85

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 281.77

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATIONHOLDINGS, LLC REVEAL MATH COURSE 3..6,058.80

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Wind chimes 129.95

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 5,985.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 17,169.99

MIDWEST WHEEL 407.44

AIR HOSE FOR BUS 11 AND SHOP

REFLECTOR FOR BUS 18. BACK UP ALARM NEW SCHOOL CAR

HOSE CLAMPS FOR BUS 44

QUICK CONNECT FITTINGS FOR BUS 17

MILLER, MERCEDEES FY22-MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 198.51

MOSEMAN, CHAD FY22-MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 45.41

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHINGS 854.28

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 114.15

NATE’S GLASS, LLC BUS 18 ROCK CHIP REPAIR 85.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS CASE OF BRAKE FLUID AND POWER STEERING 140.16

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS.. 61.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING-FITNESS CENTER 104.61

POMPS TIRE SERVICE 2 NEW STEER TIRES BUS 07.. 1,147.00

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 244.08

PSAT/NMSQT PSAT tests 180.00

QUILL CORPORATION 336.83 SUPPLIES FOR TEACHERS

OFFICE & TEACHER SUPPLIES

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL FY23 OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,576.07

S & S EQUIPMENT FUEL FILTER AND SEAL FOR MASSIE 10.65

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOOL BUS SALES FREIGHT ON RETURNED ITEM 30.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC Clay 209.24

SCHWEITZBERGER, MICHELLE FY22-MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL FY23-1ST SEMESTER SPED BILLING 6,656.91

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE/CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 136.46

SIGNS BY TOMORROW L-B LOGO ON NEW MALIBU 105.00

SIOUX CENTRAL C.S.D. FY23-1ST SEMESTER SPED BILLING 18,924.26

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL FY23-1ST SEMESTER SPED BILLING 18,345.78

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. ITECH SUPPLIES 1,164.32

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC 157.96

PIN AND SPRING KIT FOR PLOW TRUCK

HYDRAULIC FLUID FOR PLOW TRUCK

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING SERVICES 1,470.34

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES 464.83

REAR DOOR PROP FOR BUS 12

RED AMBER LIGHT COVER BUS 12

FRONT SHOCKS FOR BUS 07

US BANK 10,621.93

• CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES

• AG CLASSROOM SUPPLIES

• POSTAGE/CONFERENCE HOTELS®ISTRATION

• PERFORMANCE TRAINING- CONFERENCE

• MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES

• Ice Cream Supplies for Red Ribbon Week

• SHOP SUPPLIES

• Electronics Tool Box Kit/Perkins Order

• CPI Training

• movie for Christmas

• TECH SUPPLIES

CHRISTMAS CONCERT MEAL/MEALS AT ISFLIC

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 2,636.24

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE ANNUAL BUS DRIVER TRAINING 13,828.60 GATEWAY TO COLLEGE

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 583.15

Fund Total: 162,639.23

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 4,582.75

GO CHICKEN GO, INC. Dish Caddy for the Elem. Bldg. 599.00

L-B FFA Strawberries from FFA 70.00

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA & CRAZY BREAD 2,625.90

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 33,004.60

Fund Total: 40,882.25

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUND RAISING Chocolate and Cookie Dough Invoice 2,875.51

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL JV/ VARSITY BASKETBALL 300.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Training Mats, Swing Trainer, Tempo club 164.33

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS Senior Flowers 53.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINE/CONCESSIONS 724.24

CLAUSEN, KAYLEE OFFICIAL JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL 80.00

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE Athletic Trainer for Athletic events 2,750.00

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 250.00

DEJONG, MIKE OFFICIAL JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL 320.00

HAUFF MID AMERICA SPORTS Mat Tape for Wrestling 243.31

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N

Large Group State registration Fees 571.00

• All-State Banner All-State Registration Fees

• Individual Districts Registration

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Popcorn/ Honor Choir music 121.50

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL JV & VARSITY BASKETBALL 300.00

JOHNSON, BLAKE OFFICIAL JV BASKETBALL 90.00

JOHNSON, DWAYNE OFFICIAL JV BASKETBALL 90.00

KEIZER, ERV OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

KREMAN, SHAWN OFFICIAL WRESTLING 225.00

LANGLEY, BRETT OFFICIAL WRESTLING 190.00

LLOYD, JAMEY OFFICIAL JV BASKETBALL 180.00

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

NASP NASP score fee 554.00

NORTHEAST AREA JAZZ ENSEMBLE (NAJE) Northeast Community College Jazz Fees 150.00

NURSE, JIM OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

OA-BCIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OA-BCIG tournament entry fee 200.00

OLESEN, LEIGHTON OFFICIAL JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL 80.00

OSWALD, KYLE OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

PETERSON, ELLA OFFICIAL JH BASKETBALL 160.00

PYLESKI, JERRY OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

REEKERS, CHAD OFFICIAL JV BASKETBALL 180.00

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL WRESTLING 190.00

SANOW, BRETT OFFICIAL JV & VARSITY BASKETBALL 185.00

SIOUX CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL Sioux Center JV Tournament Entry Fee 60.00

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL Entry Fees 180.00

SPENCER ARCHERY Entry fee for Spencer Bullseye and 3D.. 171.00

THOMA, MATTHEW Team Meal PRONTO REIMBURSEMENT MINUS TAX 105.92

TRI-CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Tournament entry fee 150.00

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA DANCE MARATHON TWIRP FUNDRAISER, MONEY IN/MONEY OUT 1,087.00

US BANK 4,487.51 Krispy Kreme donut sales

COACHING CLINIC

• Medals,JERSEYS

• Concessions Supplies

• OFFICIAL SHIRTS

• Concessions resale – pretzels and meat,VOLLEYBALL SCOUTING

CHRISTMAS CONCERT MEAL

USD USD Coyote Jazz Fest 175.00

VONHAGEL, CURT OFFICIAL WRESTLING 225.00

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. medals FOR ARCHERY 80.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY 2023 FIRST DEPOSIT elementary yearbook 420.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE WVC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT 1,190.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 250.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING Butter Braid Invoice 2,211.00

ZALME, MARK OFFICIAL JV & VARSITY BASKETBALL 185.00

Fund Total: 22,829.32

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. ADDITIONS/REMOVALS TO POLICY 58.00

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT FY23 3,869.00

Fund Total: 3,927.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BALCON science hood certification 597.00

C.W. SUTER AND SON, INC. web work on heating controls 945.00

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. SERVICE CALL AND MATERIALS-PRINTER.. 1,252.32

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. water leak in north mech 3,644.00

WENGER CORPORATION H Band/choir chairs 3,884.86

Fund Total: 10,323.18

DEBT SERVICE

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2, 2023