Marie Ann McClure, 81, of Kingsley Iowa, passed away on February 24, 2023, after a brief illness.

Marie was born on September 22, 1941, to the late Leonard R. Gogain and Mary A. (Benn) Gogain in Somerville, MA. Marie was one of 7 children.

In 1958, Marie met Jack McClure in Somerville, MA. Marie and Jack were together for 65 years and married for 63 years. They went on to have 6 children. The first 5 years of their marriage were spent in Massachusetts then moving back to Sioux City, IA where Jack was from. They later moved to Kingsley where they have resided for the past 17 years.

Coming from Boston, all these years later, she never fully lost her accent. She could not speak without someone asking where she was from. So, she was nicknamed “Boston Lady.”

The two most important things in Marie’s life were her Family and her faith. She lived her life as a devote Catholic. Throughout her life her faith never wavered.

Marie had several different jobs over the years, but her favorite job was working as a cashier at St Luke’s in the cafeteria.

After that job she went to work at Wal-Mart and worked her way up to being a Department Manager. After leaving Wal-Mart she officially retired, but wanted to continue to be helping others so she went to work in the Kingsley Pierson school cafeteria.

Living in Kingsley, Marie was a strong supporter of the Kingsley Panthers, participated in the women’s bible study group, was part of the VFW women’s auxiliary group and was a Eucharistic minister. She enjoyed being able to give communion and having the opportunity to visit with other church members.

Marie enjoyed spending time in the summer camping and fishing. She loved to take walks and would take her dog Mitzy with her. She enjoyed playing games like Bingo and Cribbage. What Marie enjoyed most was the time she got to spend with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved attending events they were in. She always would have a special treat for them when she saw them.

Marie had several accomplishments later in her life that were important to her. At age 37 she had gotten her driver’s license. And a number of years later she was able to go back to school and get her GED; something she was very proud of. And she worked hard to become a lifetime member of Weight Watchers.

She is survived by 2 sisters, Jean (Gogain) Quinn and Susan (Gogain) Lungo and 3 brothers, Bobby Gogain, Joe Gogain, Steven Gogain. Her husband Jack McClure of Kingsley, IA and their 6 children: Maryann (McClure) Galvin and her husband John Galvin of Merrill IA; Jake McClure and his wife Sandy (Frank) McClure of Sgt Bluff IA; James McClure and his wife Markie(McGinty) McClure of Sioux City, IA; Jacqueline (McClure) Mrla of Sioux City, IA; Kimberly (McClure) Greer of Sioux City,IA; and Stephanie (McClure) Larsen and her husband Todd of Beresford, SD. Marie has a total of 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 17 nieces and nephews; all of whom she dearly loved.

Marie was preceded in death by her father Leonard R. Gogain, mother Mary A. (Benn) Gogain and eldest sister Nora (Gogain) Albino.

Special thanks to grandson Jason Pridie for all his help over the last few years.