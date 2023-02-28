Probate — Vera L. Horsley

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERA L. HORSLEY, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056830

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Vera L. Horsley, Deceased, who died on or about January 30, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on February 14, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Vera L. Horsley, deceased, bearing date of March 7, 1997, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Roger L. Horsley was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated February 15, 2023

Roger L. Horsley, Executor of Estate

1370 Emmett Ave.

Lawton, IA 51030

Dennis A. Brady, ICIS#: AT0001137

Attorney for Executor

Brady Law Firm, P.C.

224 S. Washington Street, P.O. Box 85

Remsen, IA 51050

Date of second publication:

March 9, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2, 2023

and Thursday, March 9, 2023