River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — February 20, 2023

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

2/20/2023 — 6:30 PM

Board Room — Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, Board Member

Sharleen Duncan, Vice-President

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM. Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information & presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

Dan Volkert discussed with the board consideration of a shared position with the City of Correctionville for summer activities director. Jennie Evans and Jess Baldwin, representing the youth ball committee, presented ideas of a practice baseball/softball field being built in Washta and the progress of updating current facilities.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

C. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal Report

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

5. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Athletic Sharing Agreement – HS Football with KP

I would recommend approving the sharing agreement.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Contracts

Approve contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Track Team out of state travel

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Senior Class out of state travel

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Long Term Sub Teacher Pay Rate

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed upcoming negotiations, ball field in Washta, sharing a position with the City of Correctionville, and evaluations.

11. Adjournment – 8:47 PM

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

FEBRUARY 2023 BOARD BILLS

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 189.00

AUDITOR OF STATE 2022 AUDIT 425.00

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. FALL 22 CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 498.15

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 300 watt bulb.. 27.45

DAKOTA POTTERY SUPPLY shipping,delivery,set up 4,198.80

DUNWELL LLC MATERIALS 1,720.92

FNB SECURITY DEPOSIT BOX ANNUAL FEE 35.00

JCL SOLUTIONS S&H 104.15

JOHNSON PROPANE BUS BARN FUEL 1750 GAL@160 4,480.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Back alarm 618.26

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

MATHERS, MARLO REIMB 39.08

NEW COOP JANUARY FUEL 2,055.98

NORTHWEST AEA ELEMENTARY NOTE CARDS 4,771.86

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY 360GAL@2.7 3,042.00

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

RECORD, THE JANUARY PUBLICATION 342.90

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL 150.00

Fund Total: 22,833.89

Checking Account Total: 22,833.89

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR supplies for play 36.05

MR. TUNES MOBILE MUSIC MR. TUNES DJ-PROM ‘23 600.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL WVC MUSIC 7 STUDENTS 70.00

Fund Total: 706.05

Checking Account Total: 706.05

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

Aercor Inc. extreme cloud IQ indr tri radio wls 6 ap 6,388.77

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS CORREC SNOW REMOVAL JAN 5,868.75

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS DOOR INTERCOM SYSTEM, 3 EXTERIOR CAMERAS 12,529.24

Fund Total: 24,786.76

Checking Account Total: 24,786.76

FEBRUARY 2023 BOARD BILLS ADD’L

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Projector for BPA (RPP Funds) 779.16

ANC DBA LONG LINES DECEMBER 2022 327.73

BRUS, CASSANDRA JH GIRLS BBALL TO MOVILLE 13.27

COLLEGE BOARD PSAT 220.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR Wood Glue 280.58

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF RV SHOP BUILDING 108.37

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING RV ELEM BUILDING JAN.. 241.00

DUNWELL LLC MATERIALS (DRILL BITS, SCREWS, 1 HEAT EX 12,036.88

FELD FIRE WASHTA FIRE ALARM SYSTEM TROUBLE 824.50

FRONTIER DECEMBER BUS BARN BILL 495.81

GORDON FLESCH STAPLES 245.38

HOLSTEIN STATE THEATRE ELEMENTARY MOVIE 200.00

HOME DEPOT PRO blue gloves xl-large 233.70

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK JANUARY INTERNET 359.65

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES STOP SIGN 91.34

JCL SOLUTIONS Aero TNT 12/case 486.80

Logra Learning, LLC SPANISH 2ND SEMESTER 8,550.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO PRESCHOOL 131.10

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 97.01

MERCER H&B ADMIN – IOWA FIDUCIARY JAN 23 INS ADJ 1,000.00

MID-STEP SERVICES JAN SPED SERVICES EE 31,185.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – CVILLE 12,739.60

MITCHELL, LISA bottle water.. 28.14

NASCO S&H 110.95

RASSEL, PAIGE JANUARY MILEAGE REIMBURSE 100.80

RAU, JENNIFER 11/2 Personal Car Mileage 70.56

RICKS COMPUTERS Moldable Silicon Putty, Waterproof, Stay 1,106.40

SANITARY SERVICES JANUARY WASHTA SANITARY 551.20

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. SPEEDEE 127.03

SCHOOL SPECIALTY Hammond & Stephens 35 Student 267.80

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES & MATERIAL..2,666.67

TEXTHELP INC UPAR 375.90

Fund Total: 76,052.33

Checking Account Total: 76,052.33

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIATING JV BBALL ON 1-17-23 90.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Printer Ink 391.62

BLOSMO, JASON OFFICIATING JV BBALL ON 1-13-23 180.00

BRUS, JOEL 1/30/23 JH 180.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY Concessions order 1,031.45

DAVIDSON, GEORGE VAR BBALL OFFICIATING 2-6-23 130.00

DOLLAR GENERAL condiments 7.90

DREW, DAVE VAR BBALL OFFICIAL 2-6-23 130.00

EVANS, TISH DRY CLEAN BASEBALL UNIFORMS 13.38

GOTTLIEB, JOEL VAR BBALL OFFICIAL 2-6-23 130.00

IHSSA varsity LG state reg 236.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS Fundraiser 971.00

KIRWAN, GREG 1/23/23 OFFICIALS 130.00

LUBBERS, CALEB 1/23/23 OFFICIALS 130.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO CONCESSIONS 1,485.29

RENS, MARCUS OFFICIATING VAR BBALL ON 1-13-23 130.00

RILEY, DYLAN 1/23/23 OFFICIALS 130.00

SHEA, MARK OFFICIATING JV BBALL ON 1-13-23 90.00

SHOEMATE, MATT OFFICIATING V BBALL ON 1-17-23 130.00

SPIRITS,STOGIES AND STUFF Senior Night Flowers 131.25

STOWERS, RON OFFICIATING V BBALL ON 1-17-23 130.00

TOKHEIM, DALE OFFICIATING V BBALL 1-17-23 130.00

Van Roekel, Keaton OFFICIATING VAR BBALL ON 1-13-23 130.00

VAN ROEKEL, LES OFFICIATING VAR BBALL ON 1-13-23 130.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIATING JV BBALL ON 1-17-23 90.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG 1/30/23 JH 270.00

Fund Total: 6,727.89

Checking Account Total 6,727.89

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC DEAN DAIRY 890.10

DOLLAR GENERAL laundry bags 35.25

LANUS, KATHRYN Lilah Lanus Lunch Account Reimburse 35.20

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 12,945.10

MCCORMACK DISTRIBUTING CO., IN KITCHEN REPAIRS 670.50

SAM’S CLUB kitchen supplies 117.52

Fund Total: 14,693.67

Checking Account Total: 14,693.67

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2, 2023