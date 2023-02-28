Woodbury Central Notice of Letting (Science Classroom Renovation)

Woodbury Central Community School District

Science Classroom Renovation

NOTICE OF LETTING

Sealed bids will be received at the Woodbury Central Community School District Administration Office located at 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039 until 2:00 PM Thursday, March 9 2023, for the proposed WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT — SCIENCE CLASSROOM RENOVATION as described herein and in the plans and specifications which will be on file in the Woodbury Central Community School District Office at the address listed above; and CMBA Architects at 302 Jones Street, Suite #200, Sioux City, lA 51101.

Bids will be opened and read aloud at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the Woodbury Central School Commons located at 408 S 4th St, Moville, IA 51039. This project is being publicly bid. All bids must be accompanied by a bid security of 5% in the form of a bid bond, cashier’s check, or certified check in the same amount.

This project includes the renovation of the Woodbury Central CSD Science Classroom. For additional information, contact Eric Coleman, CMBA Architects, at (712) 274-2933 or coleman.e@cmbaarchitects.com.

The intention is to award and issue notice to following the scheduled school board meeting held at 7:00 PM on March 13, 2023.

All bid documents may be obtained from either the Owner, CMBA Architects, or under the following conditions:

Plans and specifications will be available at qualified plan houses and at Sioux City Blueprint at 709 Douglas St, Sioux City, IA 51101; (712) 258-6840, www.siouxcityblueprint.com. Qualified plan houses receive all branch sets free of charge, provided they log all usage of the documents and return them within ten (10) days after bidding. A list of those having plans is found in the supplementary “Instructions to Bidders” section.

The right to reject any or all bids and to waive and irregularities is reserved by the Woodbury Central Community School District Board of Education. Dated in Moville, Iowa this 16th day of February, 2023.

Attest: Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2, 2023