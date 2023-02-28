Woodbury Central Notice of Public Hearing (Parking Lot Improvement)

Woodbury Central Community School

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – NORTH PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT, MOVILLE, IOWA, AND THE TAKING OF BIDS FOR SUCH CONSTRUCTION.

Notice is hereby given that the Woodbury Central Community School District Board will meet at the School Board on the 13th day of February, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the North Parking Lot Improvement Project in Moville, Iowa in and for said School. Any interested person may appear at said hearing and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for said improvements.

Notice is also hereby given that the Woodbury Central Community School District Board will receive bids at the School on the 13th day of March, 2023, before 2:00 p.m. Bids will be opened and tabulated at 2:00 and will be acted on by the School Board at the board meeting scheduled for March 13th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The types of construction and their limits, shall be received shall be as follow:

The Bid consists of various grading and approximately 270 CY of various grading, 579 SY of 6” PCC pavement and 149 LF of special curb on the north portion of the project. The south portion consists of removal of 2,553 SF of sidewalk and 160 SF of Stoop slab and paving of 2,553 SF of 6” PCC Sidewalk and 160 SF of 6” PCC Stoop along with other necessary items as described in the plans.

A more detailed description of the kinds and approximate quantities of materials and types of construction for which bids will be received are set forth in the Bid Form included in the specifications prepared by True Engineering & Land Surveying, LLC of Moville, Iowa, which, together with the proposed form of contract, have heretofore been reviewed by the Council, and are now on file for public examination in the office of the School Superintendent, and are by this reference made a part hereof as though fully set out and incorporated herein.

All proposals and bids in connection therewith shall be submitted to the School on or before the time herein set. All proposals shall be made on official proposal forms furnished by the Engineer, and must be enclosed in a separate sealed envelope and plainly identified and addressed to Woodbury Central Community School District.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check or certified check drawn on a state-chartered or federally chartered bank, or a certified share draft drawn on a state-chartered or federally chartered credit union, or a bidder’s bond with corporate surety satisfactory to the School in an amount equal to Ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the proposal. If bid bond is submitted, it must be in the form provided in these specifications. Said check or share draft may be cashed, or the bid bond forfeited as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days of issuance of a Notice of Award and post bond satisfactory to the School insuring the faithful fulfillment of the contract and maintenance of said improvements as required by law. The bid bond should be executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Iowa, and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a corporate surety bond in an amount equal to one hundred per cent (100%) of the contract price, said bond to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the School Board, and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the contract and the terms and conditions therein contained and the maintenance of said improvements in good repair for not less than three (3) years for paving and two (2) years for utilities from the time of acceptance of said improvements by the School.

The School reserves the right to defer acceptance of any proposal for a period not to exceed thirty (30) calendar days from the date of hearing and letting. The School Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Payment of the cost of said project will be made from such cash funds of the School as may be legally used for said purpose at the discretion of the School, including but not limited to the proceeds from the sale of Revenue or General Obligation Bonds, and/or the proceeds from the sale of warrants, as authorized by Section 384.57 of the Code of Iowa, made payable from any or all of the above-mentioned sources.

The Contractor will be paid ninety-five per cent (95%) of the Engineer’s estimate of the value of acceptable work completed at the end of the preceding month. Final payment will be made thirty-one (31) days after completion of the work and acceptance by the School, subject to the conditions and in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 573 of the Code of Iowa.

No such final payment will be due until the Contractor certifies to the School that the materials, labor, and services involved in the final estimate have been paid for in accordance with the requirements stated in the specifications.

The Woodbury Central Community School District is exempt from paying Sales and Use Tax and will supply the successful contractor with an “Iowa Sales Tax Exemption Certificate” and an authorized letter to allow the Contractor to buy equipment and material for the project tax free.

The work on this project shall commence within ten (10) days after receipt by the contractor of a written notice to proceed but no sooner than May 31, 2023, and shall be substantially completed by August 12, 2023. The front entrance portion of the project has a 25 working day period.

Liquidated damages in the amount of Five hundred dollars ($500) per calendar day will be assessed for each day that the work shall remain uncompleted beyond August 12, 2023 or for each day beyond 25 working days for the front entrance portion of the project, with due allowance for extensions of the contract period due to conditions beyond control of the Contractor.

By virtue of statutory authority, a preference will be given to products and provisions grown and produced within the State of Iowa.

To the extent required by Iowa statutes, a resident bidder shall be allowed a preference as against a nonresident bidder from a state or foreign country if that state or foreign country gives or requires any preference to bidders from that state or foreign country, including but not limited to any preference to bidders, the imposition of any type of labor force preference, or any other form of preferential treatment to bidders or laborers from that state or foreign country. The preference allowed shall be equal to the preference given or required by the state or foreign country in which the nonresident bidder is a resident. In the instance of a resident labor force preference, a nonresident bidder shall apply the same resident labor force preference to a public improvement in this state as would be required in the construction of a public improvement by the state or foreign country in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

Failure to submit a fully completed Bidder Status Form with the bid may result in the bid being deemed nonresponsive and rejected.

Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by the Engineer. These plans and specifications, and the proceedings of the School Board referring to and defining said improvements, are hereby made a part of this Notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed to comply therewith.

Copies of said plans and specifications and form of contract are now on file in the office of the School Superintendent, for examination by bidders. Copies may be obtained from True Engineering & Land Surveying, LLC, 325 Howard Rd, Moville, Iowa, 51039 (Phone 712-870-9789) which shall be returned within fourteen days after award of the project.

Any bidder or equipment supplier whose firm or affiliate is listed in the GSA publication “List of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement and Non-procurement Programs” will be prohibited from the bidding process. Anyone submitting a bid who is listed in this publication will be determined to be a non-responsive bidder in accordance with 40 CFR Part 31.

Published upon order of the School Board of Woodbury Central Community School District.

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

BY Eric Nelson, Board President

ATTEST:

BY Christen Howery, Board Secretary

– END OF SECTION 0005 –

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2, 2023