Woodbury Central School Board Bills — February 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — FEBRUARY 2023

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. SMOKE DETECTOR REPAIRS 1,055.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 515.50

CLAYTON RIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 642.40

CLAYTON RIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 31.03

Vendor Total: 673.43

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHT BULBS 1,927.47

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC. HEATING SYSTEM REPAIR 250.00

EPS LAWN WORKS SNOW REMOVAL 350.00

Graffix Inc. HATS FOR CLASS 102.00

Healy Welding REPAIR SNOW BLADE 874.91

IHSAA COACH’S CLINIC 170.00

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE JAZZ FESTIVAL 140.00

Iowa Girls Coaches Association SB COACH CLINIC 100.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FUEL FILTERS FOR STOCK 531.71

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FUEL FILTERS FOR STOCK 409.52

Vendor Total: 941.23

JOSTENS DIPLOMA COVERS 449.15

JOSTENS DIPLOMAS 246.00

Vendor Total: 695.15

MARTIN’S FLAG CO. FLAG POLE ROPE 64.76

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 83.47

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 67.97

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 499.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 37.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 10,170.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 699.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 578.87

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 441.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 12,504.63

MID-BELL MUSIC REEDS – 2.5 ALTO SAX 23.99

MID-BELL MUSIC JAZZ BRUSHES / DRUM STICKS 40.48

MID-BELL MUSIC BARI SAX REPAIR 118.89

Vendor Total: 183.36

MIDWEST WHEEL LIGHTS 34.04

MIDWEST WHEEL LIGHTS/MIRROR 42.16 15

MIDWEST WHEEL STOP BOX/BRAKE DRUM 214.99

MIDWEST WHEEL CREDIT ON ACCT (129.00)

Vendor Total: 162.19

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 651.60

NASCO EDUCATION PERKINS 49.48

NWAEA SHARED SOCIAL WORKER OCT-DEC 7,659.86

Peak Performance TREADMILL REPAIR 953.80

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION 1,008.72

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION 513.90

Vendor Total: 1,522.62

RIVER VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,227.00

RIVER VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 349.07

Vendor Total: 7,576.07

ROCHA, ANGEL FUEL 50.00

Rolling Oil FUEL 4,399.29

Rolling Oil FUEL 3,706.20

Vendor Total: 8,105.49

Ruhrer, Joshua REIMBURSE TRANSPORTATION 930.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPEC ED SEM 1_23 378.06

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES SOFTENER RENTAL 28.00

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES SOFTENER RENTAL/SALT 186.50

Vendor Total: 214.50

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC. 11 – ELECT STOP SIGN 619.89

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 521.20

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE COURSES FOR STUDENTS 46,530.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE STUDENTS CPR CLASS 48.00

Vendor Total: 46,578.00

Whiting Community School OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,613.50

Whiting Community School OPEN ENROLLMENT 174.54

Vendor Total: 3,788.04

Fund Total: 100,391.71

Checking Account Total: 100,391.71

SALES TAX FUND

MID-BELL MUSIC MARCHING BASS DRUM & CASE 927.51

MID-BELL MUSIC DRUM CASES/CYMBAL WITH CASE 793.19

MID-BELL MUSIC Yamaha Field Corp 18” Bass 969.44

Vendor Total: 2,690.14

Fund Total: 2,690.14

Checking Account Total 2,690.14

ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS SUPPLIES 406.14

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS SUPPLIES 602.98

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS SUPPLIES 843.70

Vendor Total: 1,852.82

Iowa High School Speech Assn District Large Group Varsity Speech Fees 204.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn District Large Group JV Speech Fees 108.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn State Large Group Varsity fees 143.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn State Large Group JV Speech 86.00

Vendor Total: 541.00

OA-BCIG High School WR ENTRY FEE 125.00

ROCHA, ANGEL REIMBURSE CHEER SR. PARENT NIGHT 15.44

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 42.00

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 42.00

Vendor Total: 84.00

SUNNYBROOK SR. PARENT NIGHT 22.00

SUNNYBROOK SR. PARENT NIGHT 13.75

SUNNYBROOK SR. PARENT NIGHT 13.75

Vendor Total: 49.50

TEGROOTENHUIS, BRAD BB OFFICIAL 120.00

Tripoli CSD JV ENTRY FEE 10.00

Valley Athletics WC Baseball hats 1,414.80

West Sioux High School VB ENTRY FEE 75.00

Western Valley Conference B WVC GATES 790.00

Western Valley Conference G WVC GATES 535.00

Vendor Total: 1,325.00

Fund Total: 5,612.56

Checking Account Total 5,612.56

NUTRITION FUND

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 398.93

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 194.16

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 388.06

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 172.41

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 388.06

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD (3.61)

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 291.24

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 107.69

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 183.29

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 388.06

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 172.62

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY FOOD 281.47

Vendor Total: 2,962.38

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 2,002.38

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES 40.06

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 2,099.49

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CREDIT FOOD (32.90)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 1,502.04

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 3,049.85

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 1,915.84

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES 640.45

Vendor Total: 11,217.21

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 63.68

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 53.46

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 106.28

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 89.56

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 56.56

Vendor Total: 369.54

Fund Total: 14,549.13

Checking Account Total: 14,549.13

JANUARY 2023 PREPAID CHECKS

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Automatic Payment

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC 8,284.85

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 8,284.85

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Check

MID AMERICAN ENERGY 34.31

GALLAGHER BENEFIT

SERVICES 1,200.00

Safeguard Business Systems, Inc. 126.82

VERIZON WIRELESS 342.55

ACT 303.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE 7,164.30

INDUSTRY SIMULATION EDUCATION 1,140.00

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC 170.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn 170.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 10,650.98

Checking Account Total: 1

Void Total: 0.00 Total without Voids: 18,935.83

Checking Account ID: 2

Check Type: Check

ACCESS SYSTEMS 1,182.90

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,182.90

Checking Account ID: 5

Check Type: Check

Insight Investment Holdings LLC 17,850.00

MID-BELL MUSIC 3,289.50

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 21,139.50

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Direct Deposit

Dale Barringer 90.00

MARCEL BLACKBIRD 90.00

KEVIN EEKHOFF 120.00

CARSON JENNESS 60.00

LLOYD JENNESS 90.00

JEFF LUCAS 120.00

KEN MAXFIELD 120.00

MILT MCPIKE 120.00

TAYLOR POLLOW 90.00

ERIC RICKE 80.00

DAN RYAN 150.00

James Salker 150.00

SHAWN WEHDE 120.00

MASON BURGER 90.00

CARSON JENNESS 90.00

LLOYD JENNESS 90.00

GREGORY KIRWAN 120.00

TAYLOR POLLOW 90.00

DYLAN RILEY 120.00

Chandler Todd 90.00

George Davidson 120.00

Dave Drew 120.00

STEVEN EDDIE 150.00

JOEL GOTTLIEB 120.00

ERWIN KEIZER 150.00

TAYLOR POLLOW 90.00

BRETT SANOW 150.00

DALE TOKHEIM 85.00

ALLEN VAN BEEK 85.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 3,160.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 0.00 Total without Voids: 44,418.23

BMO PAYMENT — JANUARY 2023

Batch Description: JANUARY 2023 BMO ACTIVITY

Vendor ID: COMFORT INN

Amount: 577.04

Description: WR ROOMS INDEPENDENCE

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 11.45

Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: LEWIS FAMILY DRUG

Amount: 38.97

Description: WR MEDKIT

Vendor ID: MEDCO Supply Company

Amount: 512.52

Description: MEDKIT SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: On-Deck Sports

Amount: 299.95

Description: BASEBALL EQUIPMENT

Vendor ID: VERTIMAX

Amount: 299.28

Description: BASEBALL EQUIP

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 1,739.21

Batch Description: JANUARY 2023 BMO LUNCH

Vendor ID: HOMETOWN PANTRY

Amount: 74.98

Description: FOOD

FOOD 24.81 FOOD 28.89 FOOD 21.28

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 74.98

Batch Description: JAN23 BMO GEN FUND

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 190.81

Description: GAS

GASOLINE 67.24 GASOLINE 33.28 GASOLINE 47.78 GASOLINE 42.51

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 40.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 41.91

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,745.53

Description: ELEMENTARY/PK SUPPLIES/PERKINS

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES.100.49

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVE 12.79

PERKINS MT 1,632.25

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 39.28

Description: DRY ERASE BOARD AND MARKERS

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,176.10

Description: LIBRARY BOOKS

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 403.14

Description: INK, FILTER, MOUSE, POWER SUPPLIES

HP INK 87.19

PRIVACY FILTER 63.55

5 WIRELESS MOUSE 52.60

20 POWER SUPPLIES 199.80

Vendor ID: BEST WESTERN

Amount: 262.06

Description: HOTEL FOR CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: Bomgaars

Amount: 2,459.37

Description: ICE MELT, HITCH RECEIVER, SNOW BOX IMPACT

Vendor ID: BOOM CARDS

Amount: 25.00

Description: ELEMENTARY IPAD APP

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 29.25

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 124.22

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 77.43

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: COMFORT INN

Amount: 322.12

Description: COACH ROOMS

COACH ROOMS 161.06 COACH ROOMS 161.06

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 23.55

Description: FACS FOOD LABS & NHS RECEPTION

NHS RECEPTION 8.00

FACS FOOD LABS 15.55

Vendor ID: FAREWAY STORES INC

Amount: 60.30

Description: FACS FOOD LABS

Vendor ID: FLEET FARM

Amount: 39.96

Description: ICE SHOES

Vendor ID: FLEET FARM

Amount: 210.36

Description: PRES INST. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 1,547.94

Description: FLOOR SCRUB, TOILET PAPER, HANDSOAP

Vendor ID: Insight Investment Holdings LLC

Amount: 849.00

Description: CAD PC

Vendor ID: MACKIN ED RESOURCES

Amount: 159.84

Description: LIBRARY BOOKS

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 15.67

Description: MEALS AT CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 815.64

Description: MAINT. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MILL, THE

Amount: 68.76

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: NEWS 2 YOU

Amount: 239.99

Description: SPEC ED CURRICULUM

Vendor ID: PEPPER & SON, J.W.

Amount: 126.34

Description: HONOR CHOIR MUSIC

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY

Amount: 74.58

Description: PEST CONTROL

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 97.14

Description: SUPPLIES Invoice Date:

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 92.36

Description: BOARD GAME COMPETITION

Vendor ID: SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA

Amount: 584.00

Description: MEMBERSHIP

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 100.00

Description: GRADEBOOKS

Vendor ID: TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS

Amount: 4.02

Description: INST. SUPPLIES- TAG

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 136.75

Description: EXT DAY PROGRAM SNACKS

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 269.35

Description: FACS FOOD LABS & NHS RECEPTION

FACS FOOD LABS 92.22

NHS RECEPTION 177.13

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 665.45

Description: PHONE/INTERNET

Batch 1099 Total: 866.37

Batch Total: 13,117.22

Report 1099 Total: 866.37

Report Total: 14,931.41

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 2 2023