Bob’s DSM Bulletin (March 2, 2023)

Greetings from the Iowa Capitol

This was “funnel” week here in the legislature, which meant that it was the last week when bills could be drafted and considered by sub-committees and sent to committees for passage. If they did not get through the committee acceptance, they will not make it to the floor for debate, and therefore could not be made into law during this session. Unfortunately, there will probably be some very good measures that will not make it, but that is the nature of how we must do things here. These measures are in place so that as much as possible can be accomplished in the relatively short time (4 months) that our legislature is in session each year.

You will notice that I am not listing any bills that were passed on the floor of the House this week. That is because we did not have much floor action. There was very limited floor action to allow for as much time as possible for the committee process. Actually, the only bill that came before the full body was a concurrent resolution regarding joint rules of the Senate and the House of Representatives for this General Assembly. This was a procedural measure that must be attended to each session so that it allows for a smooth avenue for legislative action. It took all of about 5 minutes to come to the floor and pass unanimously.

We were able to pass a number of “corrective” bills in the committees on which I serve, none of which particularly controversial. In Local Government, most of the bills that we passed will make it easier and less costly for our local officials to do their jobs. One, for instance eliminated the cumbersome procedures they have had to deal with when transferring automobile titles. Now, for instance, the title of a deceased person’s car can be transferred by the legal representative of that person’s estate, rather than having some cumbersome state regulated maneuvers to occur. Another did the same for someone whose license and registration has been suspended who wishes to sell a car.

In Public Safety, we passed an important bill that will allow traffic control officers to become State Troopers, thereby combining two organizations that have substantial overlaps in responsibilities which will assist in the administration of that agency, reducing cost and increasing the work-force need relief in some regard as well. Officers from both agencies will receive training in the small number of areas that are new to them.

In Transportation, we passed a bill to request that the Federal Interstate Highway Department increase the load amounts on our interstates to an amount that will now allow large trucks to make deliveries without having to detour through small towns and cities on roads not designed for their size and the safety of those municipalities.

I was able to contribute language for some of the legislation that passed out of the Education committee though I am actually not on that committee. I am appreciative to be consulted by the chair of that committee on matters that are pertinent to education, especially teachers. As most of you know, a substantial portion of my professional experience has been in teaching, so I am glad to be of assistance.

I did submit an education bill which passed through sub-committee, but was not considered by the full committee. You can read it as HF 454 . Although it was considered a strong bill and worthy of consideration, unfortunately it came late in the process due to a backlog at LSA in its drafting, and the chair of the education committee felt that it needed to “percolate” a bit longer. Many interested people were at the sub-committee meeting to say that they favored the philosophy and idea it brought, but had not had time to completely understand it. Though I would have liked to see it forwarded, I understand their concerns. It will be filed again next year in the first week of session. I continue to work on education policies that will help our students again become some of the best in America!

I wish you the best as winter gives its last shouts!